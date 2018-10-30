In the days leading up to Halloween, FandangoNOW, the premium digital streaming service from Fandango, surveyed nearly 1,500 film fans about the recent movie characters (from October 31, 2017-Octoer 31, 2018) that inspired their costumes this Halloween. And the results shouldn't be too surprising.

The film fan survey reveals that Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot in Justice League) and Shuri (Letitia Wright in Black Panther) topped the list for ladies, while Captain America (Chris Evans in Avengers: Infinity War) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman from Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War) were tops for the men. For team costumes, Halloween-goers will be looking to Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Deadpool 2's X-Force for costume ideas. The majority of these films are available for streaming and costume inspiration at FandangoNOW. Says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis.

"It's exciting to see so many Halloween costumes inspired by the colorful movies of the last twelve months. It's interesting to see fan support for Marvel and DC characters at an all-time high, plus October's most memorably wicked characters, Venom and Michael Myers, making the final cut."

Most of the top movie-inspired Halloween costumes come from the world of superheroes. There are only two female costumes that aren't directly influenced by the world of Marvel and DC. Yet, they both come from the exact same movie. Rey came in at number 4, while Leia is at number 8, with both listed from The Last Jedi, though it's possible that there will be quite a few different Leia's running around Trick or Treating, with variations from A New Hope to Return of the Jedi.

There is only one male movie-inspired Halloween costume in this year's top ten list that doesn't come from the pages of a comic book, with Michael Myers sliding in all the way at the bottom. Michael Myers has been a go-to Halloween costume since the character first debuted in John Carpenter's classic way back in 1978. So, with the slasher having the number one movie these past two weeks in a row, it's not much of a surprise to see him included. There are no Star Wars top ten costumes for men this year, and we're a little surprised to see that Red Miller, from Nicolas Cage's Mandy failed to make the list. If you're worried about running into someone with the same costume, we got your back. Just take a look at the complete list of top 2018 movie-inspired costumes for women, men and groups. Then dress as something else.

Top 10 Female Movie-Inspired Costumes

1. Wonder Woman (Justice League)

(Justice League) 2. Shuri ( Black Panther )

) 3. Valkyrie (Thor: Ragnarok)

4. Rey (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

5. Scarlet Witch (Avengers: Infinity War)

6. Hela (Thor: Ragnarok)

7. Gamora (Avengers: Infinity War)

8. Leia (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

9. General Okoye ( Black Panther )

) 10. Domino (Deadpool 2)

Top 10 Male Movie-Inspired Costumes

1. Captain America (Avengers: Infinity War)

2. Black Panther ( Black Panther )

( ) 3. Thor (Thor: Ragnarok)

4. Deadpool (Deadpool 2)

5. Spiderman (Avengers: Infinity War)

6. Loki (Thor: Ragnarok)

7. Doctor Strange (Avengers: Infinity War)

8. Iron Man (Avengers: Infinity War)

9. Venom (Venom)

10. Michael Myers (Halloween)

Top 10 Group Movie-Inspired Costumes