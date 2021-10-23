Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green has teased what's to come for Laurie Strode and The Shape in the upcoming trilogy finale, Halloween Ends. In a new conversation with Collider, the filmmaker has revealed that Halloween Ends will open with a time jump, bringing the events out of 2018 and into the present day.

"There is a time jump. It gets back onto a contemporary timeline, so it'll jump four years. This weekend, I was rampaging on a new pass of it, but we start prep in two weeks. So they're wanting me to lock in something more definitive, which I think we'll be in good shape for that to shoot in January. The script's in great shape. It's just a matter of committing to certain paths and characters and constructing new set pieces."

Leaping forward four years and thus bringing Halloween Ends out of the past and into the now will no doubt be used to bring Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode back into the fray. SPOILERS for Halloween Kills to follow...as Laurie is taken out of the action in the recent sequel thanks to the events of 2018's Halloween and the injuries which she sustained at the hands of the iconic killer Michael Myers. Green has also discussed the challenges of crafting a compelling story for Myers while keeping him behind the mask, and working around the absence of Laurie. "A lot of this movie was tricky, not only in writing the shape and his lack of character, but keeping her in a realistic scenario," he explained. "There's a graphic surgery that we film of her. Then once you've done that, she's not going to be doing a lot of Kung Fu so."

Allowing Laurie Strode to recover and come back to once again battle Michael Myers during the upcoming third and final movie of David Gordon Green's Halloween saga is crucial, and it's certainly exciting to know that Halloween Ends will jump forward in time in order to achieve this.

After resurrecting Michael Myers for 2018's reboot-slash-sequel, Halloween, which reintroduces a post-traumatic Laurie Strode all these years later as she prepares to face the masked serial killer Michael Myers in a final showdown on Halloween night, director David Gordon Green returns for Halloween Kills. The sequel picks up quickly after the events of the 2018 outing, and is still set on October 31, 2018, as Laurie Strode and her family work with new and old allies to form a mob against Michael Myers, who is still loose in Haddonfield.

David Gordon Green not only directs but also writes Halloween Kills alongside Danny McBride, and Scott Teems. The movie is the twelfth installment in the long-running Halloween franchise and stars Jamie Lee Curtis and James Jude Courtney, who reprise their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, as well as Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, and Will Patton who also reprise their roles from Halloween. Anthony Michael Hall and Thomas Mann also join the cast.

Halloween Kills is out now, and has so far grossed $57 million worldwide. Halloween Ends is scheduled to be released on October 14, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Collider.