Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green has described the upcoming finale, Halloween Ends, as "a much more intimate movie," that will differ greatly from the previous two installments. Teasing the sequel's "very different tone," Green even describes Halloween Ends as a coming-of-age story which, much like Green's prior efforts in the legendary horror franchise, will honor the work of director John Carpenter.

"There's not a lot of games in it, there's not a lot of wittiness and retro joy. It's kind of a coming-of-age film, and it's a very different tone. And that's what excited me about it, is to have the three chapters that I've been involved in be very different from each other. They are all there to honor Carpenter, but aren't necessary just emulating him."

Continuing, David Gordon Green also likens Halloween Ends to one of John Carpenter's other horror flicks, Christine, which follows the lives of Arnie Cunningham and the people around him after Arnie buys a classic red and white 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine, a car which seemingly has a mind of its own.

"I sent Carpenter the new draft of Halloween Ends the other night, and I said, 'If it feels too Christine, let me know.' For Halloween Ends, it's just a love of Carpenter, you know. It's more than just, 'Hey, here's a character and a community that you've created.' It's, 'Here's an appreciation of your legendary body of work.'"

The revelation that Halloween Ends will be (no doubt a warped) coming-of-age tale, taking some cues from Christine, could suggest that the spotlight will fall on Andi Matichak's character Allyson Nelson. The daughter of Judy Greer's Karen Nelson and granddaughter of Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode, Allyson embarked on her own quest for revenge against Michael Myers in Halloween Kills, ultimately being injured by the killer before being saved by her mother. Of course, with the shocking end of Halloween Kills in mind, Allyson's hatred for Myers will have far from diminished, and thus Halloween Ends could put the focus on her continuing vendetta against The Shape.

Specific plot details for Halloween Ends are currently unknown, but one thing that has been revealed by David Gordon Green is that it will begin with a time jump, bringing the trilogy out of 2018 and into the present day. "There is a time jump. It gets back onto a contemporary timeline, so it'll jump four years," the director revealed last month. "This weekend, I was rampaging on a new pass of it, but we start prep in two weeks. So they're wanting me to lock in something more definitive, which I think we'll be in good shape for that to shoot in January. The script's in great shape. It's just a matter of committing to certain paths and characters and constructing new set pieces."

Released back in September, Halloween Kills picks up right after 2018's Halloween ended, and sees Laurie Strode and her family continuing to fend off Myers, this time with the help of the Haddonfield community. Halloween Ends is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on October 14, 2022. This comes to us from IndieWire.