We have at least two more movies with Michael Myers. Beyond that, the future of the Halloween franchise is up in the air. This, according to producer Ryan Freimann, who says they have not thought about where the series will go after next year's Halloween Kills and 2022's Halloween Ends. But the door is certainly not closed entirely.

Ryan Freimann is an executive producer on the current trilogy of movies, which kicked off with 2018's Halloween. During a recent interview, Freimann was asked about future plans for John Carpenter's slasher series. For the moment at least, they are focued on getting the next two movies out but there is always an opportunity for a reboot or an "offshoot," as he puts it. Here's what Freimann had to say about it.

"I have not thought that far ahead. Right now, we're in the midst of what we see as the [director] David Gordon Green trilogy. And the story, like with the Rob Zombie films, it had these little offshoots. They had done Halloween III: Season of the Witch way back then, so it's like we're living in the moment with these films that are successful, and we'll see where it goes from there. I hope there is a theatrical experience. The future is still in place, but for right now, yes. It just speaks to me and [producer] Malek [Akkad]."

Director David Gordon Green along with co-writer Danny McBride have previously stated that Halloween Ends will definitively conclude their iteration of the franchise. But money talks and, so far, this new version of Halloween has been tremendously successful. The 2018 movie, which served as a sequel to John Carpenter's original 1978 landmark classic, earned a massive $255 million at the box office. As it stands, it's the highest-grossing slasher movie history. With that, future installments may happen beyond Green's creative intentions.

One difference here is that Halloween Ends is being planned as a conclusion. Most of the time, as is often the case with horror franchises, things are let a bit open ended to allow for future installments. Though the original Halloween II was intended to end Micael Myers' story, with Season of the Witch intended to reposition the series as an anthology. But that didn't exactly pan out. The filmmakers are looking to stick the landing this time though. It would be seemingly impossible, or at least rather difficult, to continue this version of the Michael Myers saga. So any future movies would most likely be in the reboot camp.

Halloween Kills was originally slated to hit theaters in October of this year. Unfortunately, that didn't pan out given ongoing uncertainty at the box office. Though we did recently get a look at a teaser trailer that previewed the carnage to come. Halloween Kills will now hit theaters on October 15, 2021. Halloween Ends will likely film sometime next year with a release slated for October 14, 2022. Beyond that, the future is up in the air. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.