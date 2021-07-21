Halloween Ends will most likely be the end of scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis's legendary run in the role of Laurie Strode. First debuting as the fan favorite horror character in the original Halloween, Curtis has been playing Laurie since 1978. More than four decades and multiple Halloween timelines later, Curtis has been starring in a new trilogy of Halloween movies, but she sees next year's Halloween Ends as a good stopping point for playing the role.

In the newest issue of Total Film magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis addressed the current state of the Halloween franchise and her role as Laurie Strode. Though she didn't go into detail, the actress suggested that she'll be finally finished with the franchise after Halloween Ends comes out next year. She adds that this doesn't necessarily mean that Laurie will die, but stresses that the next movie will bring about a satisfactory conclusion to the new trilogy of Halloween movies that began in 2018.

"I would say, given what I know about the next movie, I think it will be the last time that I will play her. And I'm not saying something like, 'Oh, because I die!' It's nothing to do with that. I'm talking about emotionally what they have constructed. I think it will be a spectacular way to end this trilogy."

Producer Malek Akkad has also teased that Halloween Ends will be "way more contained." Director David Gordon Green also says that the next sequel will be a departure from 2018's Halloween and this year's Halloween Kills. The idea is to avoid having each of the three movies feeling repetitive and offering someplace new to take the story with each installment.

"I get engaged by doing something different. If I was just going to be repetitive, I would hand the reins off to someone else. When you have that opportunity within an established franchise, it's really fun to think about how you can show different tones and perspectives and evolve," Green explained.

Before Halloween Ends, fans will first have to see who makes it to the end of Halloween Kills. With Green back in the director's chair, the sequel is written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems. John Carpenter also provided the music with son Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Jason Blum, Bill Block, and Malek Akkad produced.

Returning from 2018's Halloween alongside Curtis as the members of the Strode family are Judy Greer and Andi Matichak. Will Patton also returns as Deputy Frank Hawkins with James Jude Courtney back in the role of Michael Myers. Coming back from the original Halloween released in 1978 are Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, Charles Cyphers, and Robert Longstreet. Anthony Michael Hall plays an adult version of Tommy Doyle, the young boy babysat by Laurie in the first movie.

There have been many timelines over the course of the past few decades, some of which have killed off Laurie Strode in storyline. Halloween 4 hinted that Laurie had been killed in an off-screen car accident before the movie began with Danielle Harris playing her daughter Jamie Lloyd, Michael's new target. Halloween H20 ignored that sequel by bringing back Curtis as Laurie Strode 20 years later, though she was controversially killed off in the sequel Halloween Resurrection. This new trilogy of Halloween movies only acknowledges the 1978 original.

Halloween Kills is set to be released in theaters on Oct. 15, 2021. This will be followed by the release of Halloween Ends on Oct. 14, 2022. This news comes to us via GamesRadar.