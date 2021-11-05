Halloween opened to a warm reception by critics and viewers, going on to gross more than $159 million at the U.S. box office. It was quickly announced that two sequels - both also starring Jamie Lee Curtis - were greenlit, the first of which is currently in theaters. Despite mixed reviews, Halloween Kills earned $50 million in its opening weekend in the U.S.

The upcoming third installment, Halloween Ends, is still a go and slated to enter production soon. Given the title, it will most likely serve as a sort of conclusion to the revival trilogy that's been executive-produced by John Carpenter and co-written by Danny McBride. But let's take a closer look at everything we know so far, including news of potential installments by the studio thereafter. Warning: Halloween Kills spoilers below!

When Will It Hits Theaters?

Halloween Ends is scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 14 of next year. Last month, its predecessor Halloween Kills was also made available simultaneously on the Peacock streaming service, but it's not confirmed whether this will be the case for the next Michael Myers flick. And since it hasn't started filming, we also don't have any sort of trailer just yet.

The first teaser for the COVID-delayed Halloween Kills came out one year before the film's initially scheduled release of Oct. 16, 2020. But since production of Halloween Ends will most likely last the standard 12 weeks, we may not see the first look until mid-2022.

Which Cast Members Are Returning?

Curtis has played Halloween protagonist Laurie Strode for more than 40 years, dating back to 1978's original horror classic. "It is the greatest job I'll ever have," she told Variety in 2018. "My obituary is going to read 'Halloween Actress Dead.' I know that, I respect that, and I'm just eternally grateful to have been a part of the films."

But the end of Curtis' turn as the beloved babysitter could be in sight. "I would say, given what I know about the next movie, I think it will be the last time that I will play her," she told Total Film magazine over the summer.

An official cast list for Halloween Ends has not yet been released. Still, Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed enthusiasm for the finished screenplay, so there's little doubt that the characters of Laurie and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) will be back for more mayhem. After we witnessed the tragic final moments of Halloween Kills, it's not clear if Judy Greer will return for new scenes. The latest two installments have featured flashback sequences, so it's possible Greer could return as Karen in that capacity.

James Jude Courtney, who has played Myers in the last two films, will surely reprise his role in the final installment, as should Will Patton's Deputy Hawkins. Nick Castle, the original "Shape" from 1978's classic, turned out for the last two films and could also return for more. His face-reveal appearance in Halloween Kills, however, was unfortunately scrapped for the theatrical release, but we look forward to checking out the DVD release to see if the moment is included as bonus material.

What's It About?

In Halloween Kills, we pick up right where Green's 2018 film leaves off. And wouldn't you know it, Michael Myers is still alive! No official synopsis has been unveiled for Halloween Ends, but it's said to be a "way more contained" film than its predecessor, according to producer Malek Akkad.

Meanwhile, Green suggests Halloween Ends will be a departure from what came before. "I get engaged by doing something different," he told Total Film over the summer. "If I was just going to be repetitive, I would hand the reins off to someone else. When you have that opportunity within an established franchise, it's really fun to think about how you can show different tones and perspectives and evolve."

Curtis has said that the script may provoke divisive reactions. "[Green] alluded to the third one, which is going to shock people," she recently told The Illuminerdi. "It's going to make people very angry. It's going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy."

Green also suggests some real-world elements will be included in Halloween Ends, such as the coronavirus. "Where we're leaving these characters on Halloween 2018, the world is a different place," he told Uproxx. "So not only do they have their immediate world affected by that trauma, having time to process that trauma - and that's a specific and immediate traumatic event in the community of Haddonfield. But then they also had a worldwide pandemic and peculiar politics and another million things that turned their world upside down."

Who Is Helming This Next Installment?

Green will be back as director and has co-written the screenplay with Danny McBride, continuing their partnership from the last two installments. Additional story input comes from Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier. Carpenter is also expected to contribute another chilling score for Halloween Ends as well as executive produce.

When Does It Start Shooting?

James Jude Courtney confirmed during a panel at Flashback Weekend in Chicago that Halloween Ends begins filming in January 2022, according to Screenrant. Filming starting in January gives Blumhouse and Universal less post-production time than they had on Halloween Kills, yet they should still have plenty of time before Halloween Ends is released next October.

More Boogie Man Scares Beyond Halloween Ends?

While all signs lead to Halloween Ends "ending" the franchise once and for all, producer Jason Blum made some intriguing remarks to comicbook.com: "We made an arrangement for three movies. We had a three-picture marriage with Michael Myers, I would love to extend it. If Malek [Akkad] would like us, I'd love to extend it, but we're very busy making sure the third movie is spectacular because that's our immediate job and if it goes beyond that, I'd be thrilled. But there are currently no plans for us to be involved after this third movie."

Be sure to check back for more intel on Halloween Ends and beyond!