Universal Studios Hollywood welcomes The First Purge to Halloween Horror Nights, inspired by Universal Pictures' blockbuster thriller, which is now in theaters. Halloween Horror Nights 2018 is gearing up to be one of the most terrifying and exciting events in recent years. The addition of The First Purge maze joins Vamp 85: New Year's Eve, Twisted Tradition, and The Harvest. Plus, a Stranger Things area will make its debut, which is based on the popular Netflix series.

This year, Halloween Horror Nights bears witness to The First Purge with an all-new maze based on Universal Pictures' new thriller that unleashed the country's inaugural government-sanctioned lawlessness, making all crime legal once a year for 12 hours. Anarchy will take place starting Friday, September 14, 2018. The First Purge maze reimagines the movie's premise, welcoming guests with shocking fear as it brings to life the turmoil spawned by the vigilantes. The maze places guests at the heart of a controversial sociological experiment empowered by the New Founding Fathers of America's desire to purge the nation of all hatred and crime by, ironically, permitting crime to take place as a means of ridding society of all ills.

Guests will be at the mercy of luck and speed as they attempt to outsmart and outlive the anarchy in the brand-new The First Purge maze. Will visitors to Halloween Horror Nights transform into anarchists by night's end? You'll never know unless you head out to Universal Studios Hollywood and find out. One thing is for sure: absolute chaos will ensue and it might have one thinking about the laws that govern our society upon exiting the First Purge Maze.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood brings together the craziest and sickest minds in horror to immerse guests in a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of terror each year. As previously noted, this year is setting up to be an epic blast of horrifying fun with the addition of The First Purge maze along with other new comers. The Stranger Things area sounds awesome and promises an immersive experience into the world that the Duffer Brothers created. 2018 will also see a new Trick 'r Treat maze as well, which will take guests to Warren Valley, Ohio on Halloween night to celebrate the holiday's dark traditions.

Universal Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights will run September 14th through November 3rd this year and will be headlined by Chucky from Child's Play along with the Killer Klowns from Outer Space. Chucky's scare area will see evil toys come to life while the Killer Klowns scare area is an interstellar circus tent where the Klowns will try and abduct humans to make their own brand of cotton candy from the human remains. All in all, Halloween Horror Nights is going to be very special this year. You can get more information and purchase tickets at Universal Studios Hollywood.