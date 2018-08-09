Lucky attendees of this year's Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in both Orlando and Hollywood will get a chance to go through the brand-new Poltergeist maze, which was just announced. The maze is inspired by the classic 1982 movie directed by Tobe Hooper and produced by Steven Spielberg. The Poltergeist maze will take guests into a living representation of the movie in the only way that Halloween Horror Nights can deliver, which means that, much like the movie, it's going to set the bar for anything that comes after it.

Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2018 is looking to be |one of the best in the history of the annual event, which was just made a lot more thrilling with the announcement of the Poltergeist maze. Along with the announcement, Universal Studios released a teaser video and a description of what to expect when the Poltergeist maze opens in late September. The video teaser shows off the iconic TV from the film, reminding us all that "they're here." The official description reads.

"After moving to their new home in sunny Southern California, the Freeling family discovers that dreams can come true-and that nightmares can too... One stormy night, their youngest daughter, Carol Anne, begins talking to strange, ghostly voices through a dead signal on the television set. When Carol Anne disappears, the family slowly comes to realize that she has been abducted by vengeful spirits occupying the spectral plane between the world of the living and the realm of the dead. What the Freeling family doesn't know, is that their house was built over an old cemetery and they are in mortal danger!"

The new Poltergeist maze is just one of the several new additions to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights this year. The Stranger Things maze will take guests to Hawkins, Indiana to visit the Upside Down, which sounds like a must for fans of the hit Netflix series. And the Trick 'r Treat maze will transport guests to Warren Valley, Ohio on Halloween night to celebrate the holiday's dark traditions and will include some iconic scenes from the horror anthology.

If all of that wasn't enough, there's also a maze based on The First Purge coming to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2018. The maze reimagines the movie's premise, welcoming guests with shocking fear as it brings elements of the film to life. In addition, there's also going to be the Revenge of Chucky scare zone, based on the Child's Play franchise, that features a festival of toys that have been twisted into new nightmares. There's even a Killer Klowns from Outer Space scare zone this year that will see said klowns trying to turn guests into cotton candy.

If all of the aforementioned attractions still aren't enough, there's also this year's Slaughter Sinema haunted house, which will bring 80s B-movie monsters and creatures and put them into one frightening experience and the Dead Exposure: Patient Zero haunted house, where guests are put in the middle of Paris in 1982 as the city lights all go dark as the chaos begins to spread. Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2018 just may have curated the best year ever. You can get some more details about the newly announced Poltergeist maze as well as the rest of the attractions at the official Universal Studios website.