Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, Southern California's most extreme and intensely immersive Halloween event. This year's "Halloween Horror Nights" dates are: September 14-15, 20-22, 27-30, October 4-7, 11-14, 18-21, 25-28, 31, and November 1-3, 2018.

Tickets can be purchased at Hollywood.HalloweenHorrorNights.com. Advance purchase is recommended as event nights will sell out, including the exclusive R.I.P. Tour, the After 2pm Day/Night Combo Ticket with optional Universal Express™ add-on, choice of Frequent Fear Passes and must-have Universal Express pass. Following are the various tickets options:

• All-new R.I.P. Tour Groups of up to 12 can scare in style with all-new R.I.P.

Tour featuring exclusive experiences with a VIP guide, trolley transportation, valet parking, a gourmet buffet dinner and drinks plus unlimited Universal Express privileges to mazes and attractions.

• After 2 p.m. Day/Night Combo Experience the park's popular daytime attractions, including

"The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™," "Despicable Me Minion Mayhem," DreamWorks Theatre Featuring "Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest" and "Fast and Furious-Supercharged" on the world-famous Studio Tour by day and remain for the terror that awaits at "Halloween Horror Nights."

• Multi-Night Passes Choose from an array of Multi-Night Passes. Visit

Hollywood.HalloweenHorrorNights.com for more details on these pass options: Frequent Fear Pass - Visit up to 21 select nights.

Ultimate Fear Pass - Allows guests to scare every single night of the event.

2 Nights of Fear Pass - Allows guests to scare for two select nights.

• Universal Express™ The in-demand Universal Express pass enables guests to

enjoy one-time express access to mazes, attractions, Terror Tram experience and new Jabbawockeez hip hop performance.

Halloween Horror Nights brings together the sickest minds in horror to immerse guests in a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of terror inspired by TV and film's most compelling horror properties.

Following is a partial list of this year's wicked line-up, with more maze news to be announced soon:

• Stranger Things, based on Netflix's critically-acclaimed television series

• The First Purge, based on Universal Picture's blockbuster thriller

• Trick 'r Treat based on the Halloween cult classic directed by Michael Dougherty

• "The Walking Dead," Universal Studios Hollywood's permanent attraction inspired by AMC's record-breaking television series

• The Jabbawockeez award-winning hip hop dance crew returns by popular demand with an all-new, high-energy performance created exclusively for "Halloween Horror Nights"

• Terror Tram featuring the return of serial killer clown, Hollywood Harry

In addition to this year's maze line-up, Hollywood Harry, the notorious serial killer clown that terrorized Universal's famed backlot, returns as the host of this year's Terror Tram. In anthological fashion, "Terror Tram: Hollywood Harry's Dreadtime Storiez" will take unwitting guests on a frightening journey through five demented tales, featuring vicious dog-faced men, inbred cannibals, creepy clowns, sadistic scarecrows and a terrifying torture factory where nightmares come to life.

Unique to Universal Studios Hollywood, the Terror Tram enables "Halloween Horror Nights" guests to walk along an area of the famed movie and television studio, where such sets as the Psycho House and the Bates Motel from Alfred Hitchcock's classic thriller and Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds, are located.