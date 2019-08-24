Universal Studios has released a scray new trailer for Halloween Horror Nights 2019 and things have been elevated this year. The short is a horror throwback as some friends get together to watch scary movies. However, things don't go as planned when two of the friends get sucked into the Upside Down from Netflix's Stranger Things and get attacked by a Demogorgon. It's a clever way of giving an overview of some of the new attractions coming to Universal's annual event, which takes place at the Hollywood and Orlando theme parks.

Stranger Things is getting a revamped maze, building upon last year's extremely popular attraction. Hopefully Halloween Horror Nights will offer up some of the snacks based on the hit Netflix series again this year too. In addition to Stranger Things, the new teaser video gives us a hint of things to come with the introduction of the Us maze, based on Jordan Peele's latest movie. The Tethered are here and they don't look like they want to leave just yet.

Finally, it wouldn't be Halloween Horror Nights without the classic Universal Monsters, who are teased at the beginning of the teaser video and again at the end when Dracula makes a spooky appearance in the kitchen. Universal has a lot more tricks up its sleeve this year, which means we'll more than likely see some more teaser videos before the annual event kicks off next month. For the first time ever, Ghostbusters are making an appearance at Halloween Horror Nights, which might be enough to get some brand new visitors to the park just to experience the iconic movie in a new way.

Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses maze is also coming to this year's Halloween Horror Nights, along with the return of the Killer Klowns from Outer Space and a Creepshow maze. Plus, Universal is offering up some more of the original material, which includes The Curse of Pandora's Box this year. Each year, the annual event seems to get bigger and better, so if you're looking to go, it might be a good idea to get your tickets as soon as possible, especially since weekend nights are already starting to sell out.

Universal's Halloween Horror Nights begins September 6th and runs through November 2nd at the Orlando location. The Hollywood location begins on Friday, September 13th, and runs through November 3rd. However, the fan preview night takes place on September 12th, so plan accordingly. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased over at the Halloween Horror Nights website. With so many crazy mazes and experiences coming this year, it will certainly be hard to top for next year's event. But, Universal pretty much has the whole thing dialed by now, which means next year will probably be even more terrifying. You can watch the teaser video below, thanks to the Halloween Horror Nights YouTube channel.