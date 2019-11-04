Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights has announced plans for its 30th anniversary next year. This year's festivities just wrapped up over the weekend and now Universal has announced they will be returning in 2020 for a big anniversary event. Like last year and previous years, Halloween Horror Nights will begin on a Thursday for the red carpet event. The official Twitter account for the event has announced that the nights will begin September 10th and go through October 31st, 2020.

What began as a three-day event in Orlando in 1991 has become the world's premier Halloween event - Halloween Horror Nights. Each fall, as the sun sets on days filled with thrills and the night awakens with a frightening chill, the most terrifying names in horror and pop culture take over Universal Studios theme parks all over the planet - forcing guests to come face-to-face with what scares them most. 2019 was a force to be reckoned with for the annual event, especially with the addition of the Killer Klowns from Outer Space maze and the Creepshow maze.

These elaborately-themed haunted houses are based on everything from cinematic greats and cult favorites to original abominations created by the twisted minds behind the event come to life - each filled with so much detail, they rival movie sets. For instance, this year's Ghostbusters Halloween Horror Nights maze was a true treat for fans of the movie, who were magically placed into the action of this classic '80s horror comedy. Hordes of menacing scare-actors prey upon guests in various scare zones throughout the streets of the park. And when guests need a break from the screams, they can enjoy live shows and Universal Studios' most exhilarating rides and attractions.

The scare-actors were on point this year with the Us maze at Halloween Horror Nights, but what was up with all of the water? Water was a big part of Halloween Horror Nights this year and one has to wonder if they're going to keep this tradition up for the 30th anniversary. Speaking of which, Universal Studios has only announced the dates thus far. We don't know what they're going to have in store for the 30th annual version of the event. With that being said, it will more than likely be pretty special, though it will have a lot to live up to after the previous two years.

"I may be turning 30 but your souls keep me young. #HHN30," says the official Halloween Horror Nights Twitter account. With the addition of Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, Us, Creepshow, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, and more over the past two years, we're all excited to see what the 30th anniversary will bring. For now, we'll just have to wait until the Universal Studios theme park starts making official announcements. It looks like they're just as excited about next year's event as the rest of us. You can check out the official 2020 announcement below, thanks to the Halloween Horror Nights Twitter account.

i may be turning 30 but your souls keep me young. #HHN30



Sept. 10 - Oct. 31, 2020. — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) November 4, 2019