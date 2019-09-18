This year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, like totally, time travels to the 1980s with Throwback Thursdays in celebration of the decade's bad to the bone darker side featured in a host of all-new terrifying mazes.

Mazes from classic 1980s movies such as the Ghostbusters maze, the Creepshow maze and the Killer Klowns from Outer Space maze to contemporary shows and films inspired by the decade, including Stranger Things and Us, there is something totally gnarly about this era that comes to life during Halloween Horror Nights.

Highlights of Throwback Thursdays include a not-so-friendly welcome from Chucky himself, live tribute band and DJ dance party hosted by Beetlejuice, classic '80s music videos and songs played throughout the event as well as themed food that will have guests spazzing and saying, Eat my Shorts! To help guests capture the spirit of the '80s, they are invited to sport their finest decade-worthy attire trends, from leg warmers and high waisted jeans to scrunchie hair ties, fanny packs and shoulder pads.

Related: Jordan Peele's Us Is Getting a Halloween Horror Nights Maze

Throwback Thursdays will take place every Thursday night during "Halloween Horror Nights" and is included as part of admission to the event.

Throwback Thursdays dates include:

• September 19-22

• September 26-29

• October 3-6

• October 10-13

• October 17-20

• October 24-27

• October 31

• November 1-3

Tickets are available at Hollywood.HalloweenHorrorNights.com and advance purchase is recommended as event nights will sell out.

Various tickets options for Halloween Horror Nights include:

• Universal Express One-time priority access to all mazes, Jabbawockeez performance

and theme park rides.

• Multi-Night Passes Ultimate Fear Pass: scare all event nights

Frequent Fear Pass: scare 25 select nights

• After 2 p.m. Day/Night Combo Experience the park's popular daytime attractions, and

remain for the terror that awaits at "Halloween Horror Nights."

• R.I.P. Tour Groups of up to 12 can scare in style with the new R.I.P. Tour

featuring a VIP guide, unlimited Universal Express access to all mazes, attractions and Jabbawockeez show, private VIP trolley transportation to backlot mazes, interactive themed photo ops and special tour of the Universal backlot, gourmet buffet dinner at the VIP Dining Room & Lounge, access to lounges for drinks and desserts, and complimentary valet parking.

This year's Halloween Horror Nights maze and attraction lineup includes:

• Us, an all-new maze based on the blockbuster film from Universal Pictures and visionary Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele

• Ghostbusters, Sony Pictures' classic 1984 film comes to life for the first time ever in this all-new maze

• Stranger Things, based on seasons 2 and 3 of Netflix's critically-acclaimed supernatural thriller

• Killer Klowns from Outer Space, the popular 1980s horror sci-fi film lands at Halloween Horror Nights in this all-new chilling maze

• Creepshow, maze inspired by the 1982 cult classic movie directed by George Romero and Shudder's brand new anthology series, reimagined by acclaimed make-up artist, director and executive producer, Greg Nicotero

• Frankenstein Meets The Wolf Man, inspired by Universal's original cinematic monsters and the movie studio that invented the horror film genre

• House of 1000 Corpses, inspired by Lionsgate's 2003 cult classic film and directed by multi-platinum recording artist and filmmaker Rob Zombie

• Holidayz in Hell, an all-original maze featuring demented versions of everyone's favorite seasonal celebrations

• Curse of Pandora's Box, an all-new original maze based on the twisted Greek mythology tale

• The Walking Dead, Universal Studios Hollywood's permanent attraction inspired by AMC's popular television series

• The Jabbawockeez award-winning hip hop dance crew returns by popular demand with an all-new, high-energy performance created exclusively for Halloween Horror Nights.