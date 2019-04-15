From New Year's Eve to Valentine's Day, from Easter to the Fourth of July and from Thanksgiving to Christmas, Universal Studios Hollywood adds a demented twist to life's biggest moments in the all-original Halloween Horror Nights maze, Holidayz in Hell.

Inspired by the popular scare zone of the same name, the Holidayz in Hell maze will feature an original score by Electronic Music Artist and Producer Figure and offer guests new reasons to dread the holidays. A tortured Tunnel of Love, inhabited by a crazed Cupid on a quest for hearts to break or take will make this Valentine's Day anything but romantic; an unhinged Uncle Sam will create a sinister July 4th killerbration; treacherous turkeys will gobble, gobble an unsuspecting family; and a sick Santa will adorn Christmas Trees with human body parts, with many other milestone killer holidays.

Ah, the Holidayz from Hell have arrived.

Those who survive the Holidayz in Hell need not let down their guard just yet as a creepy Christmas-themed scare zone with additional frights awaits to fill beating hearts with holiday fear. In addition to the music of Figure, who previously created a series of original sounds for Halloween Horror Nights, guests can expect to hear a new rendition of their favorite holiday tunes, remixed to accompany this hellish new maze.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood begins Friday, September 13, and brings together the sickest minds in horror to immerse guests in a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of terror. Featuring an all-new slate of unrivaled film production quality mazes and frightful scare zones uniquely themed to today's most definitive horror properties, "Halloween Horror Nights" will taunt, terrorize and torment guests with spine-chilling haunted attractions as part of Southern California's most extreme Halloween experience.

