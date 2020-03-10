A Halloween Horror Nights movie may be in the cards at Blumhouse Productions. The annual event has been a staple for horror fans and theme park lovers for nearly 30 years, bringing a wide variety of horror movies to life during that time. Now, Jason Blum, one of the biggest names in horror in modern Hollywood, has revealed that he's interested in bringing the Halloween festivities to the big screen.

Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse, is currently promoting his latest movie The Hunt, which was delayed last year but is finally making its way to theaters. During a recent interview. Blum was asked if he would consider turning Halloween Horror Nights into a movie. Blum enthusiastically revealed that this is something that has already been discussed. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Yes! Definitely! We've actually talked about it. We haven't quite figured it out, but there's definitely a movie in Halloween Horror Nights somewhere."

This feels like a no-brainer for a wide variety of reasons. For one, Blumhouse has a fantastic track record in the horror world as the studio has churned out hits such as Paranormal Activity, The Purge, Sinister, Get Out, Halloween and, more recently, The Invisible Man. Blumhouse also has a deal in place with Universal Pictures, which is key since Universal Studios plays host to Halloween Horror Nights. If Jason Blum and a filmmaker or two can crack the code, it feels like Universal would sign off on this project in a heartbeat. It also seems like something that could easily spin itself off into a franchise, which is exactly what Blumhouse is great at doing. Make a micro-budget horror movie into a hit, make a franchise.

Halloween Horror Nights initially kicked off in 1991 at Universal Studios Florida under the name "Fright Nights." It has since expanded to California, Singapore and Japan, with the annual Halloween tradition bringing horror fans out in droves to experience mazes, haunted houses, live entertainment and other attractions often based on popular horror movies. In recent years, Blumhoue has had a number of its popular titles featured at the event through the Horrors of Blumhouse. Some of the movies featured include Sinister, Happy Death Day, The Purge and Insideous.

Given that Universal Pictures owns the rights to so many classic horror franchises and monsters, Blumhouse could potentially have a gold mine to work with in terms of content. It could end up being a veritable buffet of horror icons appearing together in an epic crossover, if executed correctly. Plus, the idea of theme park horror movies feels a bit underserved. Recent examples include Hell Fest and Haunt, but with Blumhouse and Universal backing a Halloween Horror Nights movie, it could be a much bigger event. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any developments on the proposed project are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.