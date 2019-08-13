The hugely awaited sequel Zombieland Double Tap is arriving in theaters just in time for Halloween this year, and accompanying its presence on the big screen will be a terrifying new Scare Zone at Halloween Horror Nights. Universal Studios Florida has just announced five new Scare Zones in all, which also include Rob Zombie's Hellbilly Deluxe.

These new Scare Zones have been announced for Universal Orlando Resort's Halloween Horror Nights. There is no world yet if these same five Scare Zones will be coming to Hollywood, California, but speculation is that at least a few of them will make it to the West Coast. This year's festivities are running from September 6th until November 2nd at Orlando and Hollywood.

Bloodthirsty zombies, otherworldly beings, chainsaw-wielding slashers and more will take over the streets of Universal Studios Florida in all-new scare zones at Halloween Horror Nights 2019, the world's premier Halloween event

Related: Holidayz in Hell Comes to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood This Year

Guests will navigate five scare zones filled with menacing scare-actors that will stalk their every move: they'll become prey to zombies as they enter the world of Zombieland, based-on Sony Pictures' 2009 cult classic hit and its upcoming sequel out on October 18; try to escape horrifying creatures inspired by the popular music of horror icon Rob Zombie; and find themselves in three original nightmares created by the twisted minds of Universal Orlando's Entertainment team - Anarch-cade, Vanity Ball and Vikings Undead.

2019 Halloween Horror Nights Scare Zones

• Zombieland: Double Tap: As guests enter the streets of New York, they'll be thrown into the world of Zombieland where they must escape bloodthirsty zombies or become a midnight snack.

• Rob Zombie Hellbilly Deluxe: Inspired by the heavy metal horror music of Rob Zombie, guests will be surrounded by otherworldly beings, brutal maniacs and menacing machines all while they scream along to Zombie's haunting lyrics on the streets of San Francisco.

• Anarch-cade: On Avenue of the Stars, guests will enter a sinister 80s-inspired arcade where they only get one life. Their fear will level up as they try to flee a band of neon slashers, highlighted in black lights, with chainsaws.

• Vikings Undead: Brutal, horn-helmeted warriors will rise from the grave and seize Central Park. Guests will become victims of these skeletal fighters and draugr, reanimated corpses who have channeled their vindictive rage into an endless onslaught of gore.

• Vanity Ball: On the streets of Hollywood, guests will quickly discover beauty is pain as they watch artists turn willing participants into horrific living works of art.

Halloween Horror Nights 2019 will also feature 10 elaborately-themed haunted houses based on everything from the biggest names in horror and cinematic greats to crazed cult favorites and original abominations. And when they need a break from the screams, guests can enjoy live entertainment, including the new Academy of Villains: Altered States, featuring a killer mix of dance and theatrics in the Fear Factor Live venue, and a brand-new show that will debut for the first time ever at Halloween Horror Nights. Stay tuned - additional information about the new show will be revealed soon.

Universal Orlando Resort is a unique vacation destination that is part of the NBCUniversal Comcast family. For more than 25 years, Universal Orlando has been creating epic vacations for the entire family - incredible experiences that place guests in the heart of powerful stories and adventures. Universal Orlando's three theme parks, Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay, are home to some of the world's most exciting and innovative theme park experiences - including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley.

Universal Orlando's hotels are destinations unto themselves and include Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, the Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal's Aventura Hotel and Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn and Suites. Its entertainment complex, Universal CityWalk, offers immersive dining and entertainment for every member of the family.

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland: Double Tap.

In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer. Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham. Produced by Gavin Polone. Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, Rebecca Rivo, Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad serve as executive producers. The film stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch and Luke Wilson. Halloween Horror Nights 2019 runs select nights Sept. 6 through Nov. 2. For more information, visit www.halloweenhorrornights.com/orlando.