Blood, guts and clumps of hair pulled directly out of the head have nothing on the horrors that await you inside Slaughter Sinema. Today, Halloween Horror Nights is providing a gnarly sneak peek at this upcoming attraction. This all-new original haunted house is making its debut appearance at Universal Studios this fall, as part of the spooky Halloween Horror Nights line-up. And trust us, it's not for the faint of heart.

This creaky haunted house will pull unsuspecting guests directly into a decrepit drive-in movie theater. Horror fans will get to jump through several different screens as they experience the original storylines, which are brimming with ghouls and nightmare visions inspired by 80s schlock cinema.

Enter this twisted attraction, and you'll be thrown face-to-face with creepy creatures whose mouths are filled with razor-sharp teeth in the B-Movie attraction Midnight Snacks 2: The House Swarming. Deadly Werewolf bikers are on the hunt in Devil Dogs. And Barber Chop brings guests into the chair of a demented, lethal barber.

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights 2018 will run for a record-breaking 36 select nights from September 14 to November 3 and features the most haunted houses in event history. Cinematic greats, slasher films, cult classics and original nightmares inspired by the past will come to life as guests face 10 disturbingly real haunted houses, five sinister scare zones and more.

Universal Studios has provided a sneak peek video that pulls fans into Slaughter Sinema first hand. Like any Drive-In theater worth its weight in popcorn, this place definitely has a snack bar, which will serve as the first stop on this tour of duty. But you might want to be weary of what you order. Here, you'll find movie posters for the horror films that await you on the other side of terror.

Other B-Movies in the Slaughter Sinema line-up include Pumpkin Guts, where fans will discover a lot more than just the gooey entrails of discarded pumpkins. Amazon Cannibals from Planet Hell will whisk you off to a faraway planet where people are the main course on the menu. And Cult of the Beast Baby...Well, you'll just have to visit Halloween Horror Nights to discover what this wicked cult oddity is all about.

Slaughter Sinema is being called too intense for younger viewers, so you might have to leave the kiddies outside. Universal Studios is offering more Halloween Horror Nights attractions than ever before. There will be creepy mazes, heart-stopping haunted houses, and all kinds of spine-crushing scare zones to run through. You can buy tickets right now, as the Halloween festivities get underway very soon.