Blumhouse Productions is back again with new suspense-filled moments from Blumhouse's Truth or Dare, Unfriended, and a nightmarish surprise ending that will leave you screaming for more. Jason Blum's blockbusters will be brought to life in all-new mazes at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort beginning on Friday, September 14th. Blumhouse also had a presence at the annual Halloween Horror Nights last year with mazes based on The Purge, Sinister, Happy Death Day, and Insidious franchises.

Park visitors will enter the Horrors of Blumhouse film festival, where horror movies come to life. Visitors will pack their bags and get ready for the spring break trip of their nightmares. A group of college kids have unwittingly unleashed an ancient curse, forcing them to play a never ending game of Truth or Dare. However, this time the rules are a little different and a lot more important; the stakes are life or death.

Next, visitors will enter the familiar world of cyberspace with Unfriended. A chatroom session amongst high school friends has turned into an endless night of terror. Exactly one year ago, fellow student, Laura Barns, committed suicide as a result of cyberbullying. When an unknown user assumes control over Laura's online account, the group of friends attempt to expose the infiltrator's true identity, forcing them to face their darkest secrets and lies. Soon they realize, this is no ordinary hacker. Let's hope that everybody can make it out of cyberspace alive.

In addition, to the aforementioned Blumhouse productions, visitors will also be treated to The First Purge maze, which was announced a few weeks ago. Visitors will be at the mercy of luck and speed as they attempt to outsmart and outlive the anarchy in the brand-new The First Purge maze. Will visitors to Halloween Horror Nights transform into anarchists by night's end? You'll never know unless you head out to Universal Studios Hollywood and find out. While it's not clear if everybody will survive, those that do will have their reality forever changed.

Halloween Horror Nights 2018 is shaping up to be one hell of special occasion. It was recently announced that Michael Myers is returning for the Halloween 4 maze, which will be available at both the Orlando and Hollywood park. Plus, there's the Chucky from Child's Play along with the Killer Klowns from Outer Space scare areas that promise to terrify guests with some pretty interesting toys and cotton candy, respectively. The Stranger Things maze is also highly anticipated, taking fans deep into Upside Down. If all of that wasn't enough, there's also the new Trick 'r Treat maze, Halloween Horror Nights Slaughter Sinema, and the Dead Exposure: Patient Zero haunted house. Universal's Halloween Horror Nights tickets are currently on sale. You can get more information and purchase tickets at Universal Studios.