Universal Monsters will come to life in all-new terrifying Halloween Horror Nights mazes at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, inspired by Universal's original cinematic monsters and the movie studio that invented the horror films. The terrifying experiences on both coasts will wake some of the most frightening and legendary monsters in horror history and bring them face-to-face with guests at the nation's premier Halloween events.

On the heels of last year's successful Universal Monsters experience, Universal Studios Hollywood will introduce an all-new horrifying maze, "Frankenstein Meets The Wolf Man," that delves deeper into the Universal Monsters' lore. Loosely based on Universal's 1943 horror movie of the same name, this reimagined tale for the 21st century takes guests on a terrifying journey that bears witness to a deadly confrontation between these two horror icons and the epic battle that rages between them. Guests will follow in the footsteps of the Frankenstein Monster, lured by exotic music towards a nearby gypsy camp while desperately seeking sanctuary from a mob of angry villagers determined to destroy him. It is within the gypsy encampment that the Frankenstein Monster meets The Wolf Man and where the madness begins as guests are led along a path of destruction through the murky Moors, to a creepy cemetery and into the smoldering ruins of Castle Frankenstein and its icy cellars beneath.

Once again, GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, Slash, long hailed as one of the best electric guitar-players of all time, will collaborate with Universal Studios Hollywood to compose an original score for the maze. Witness the rise of the undead that begins this fall at Universal Studios Hollywood.

At Universal Orlando Resort, guests will be hunted by every single grisly monster from the anthology, including Dracula, The Wolf Man and Frankenstein, in the all-new experience, "Universal Monsters." Each sinister environment will bleed from one to the next as guests press through the darkened realms of horrifying creatures. Guests will face bloody terrors in Dracula's castle and flee from what is behind the cryptic howls of the grim forest. They'll run from the horrifying manmade monster within Dr. Frankenstein's laboratory, and fall prey to an ancient Egyptian curse as they are pursued by the evil Mummy. Guests will try to escape the mysterious Creature lurking in the Black Lagoon, or become victims of other horrors waiting in the shadows.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is the ultimate Halloween event. For more than 25 years, guests from around the world have visited Halloween Horror Nights to become victims inside their own horror film. Multiple movie-quality mazes based on iconic horror television shows, films and original stories come to life season after season. And, the streets of each park's event are transformed into highly-themed scare zones where menacing scare-actors lunge from every darkened corner.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6 in Orlando and on Friday, September 13 in Hollywood. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. A limited time ticket offer and vacation package for Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights are on sale now. For more information and tickets for Halloween Horror Nights head over to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.