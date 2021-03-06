Despite being shuttered in 2020, Halloween Horror Nights is returning to Universal Orlando this year with the help of Beetlejuice. The Florida theme park was not able to run their annual Halloween celebration last year because of the pandemic. However, Universal Orlando has been open since last summer, and they're ready to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights, which will include the same safety protocols they've been using for the last 8 months. It remains unclear if Universal Studios Hollywood will be reopen for Halloween Horror Nights this year or not.

Halloween Horror Nights started at Universal Orlando back in 1991, where Beetlejuice served as the first "Ghost Host." At the time, the Halloween event was called Fright Nights, but it contained many of the same attractions that are still running on both coasts today. This year's event will run on select nights from September 3rd to October 31st, and it will include "10 terrifying haunted houses, five twisted scare zones, and two outrageous live shows."

Beetlejuice returns to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights with a "bone chilling" new haunted house. Visitors "will be at the whim of the self-described 'Bio-Exorcist' as they shadow Beetlejuice's every move through artfully recreated scenes from the popular film." The "infamous haunted attic within the Maitland home to the model graveyard and Dante's Inferno Room, guests will have the chance to enter the movie surrounded by its most iconic characters." It sounds like the new haunted house will be similar to the Ghostbusters maze from 2019, which allowed guests to immerse themselves in the iconic franchise with friends and family.

However, Beetlejuice has a far different attitude when compared to Ghostbusters. "With brash defiance, Beetlejuice is ready to turn on the juice and see what shakes loose - and his plans don't include returning to the land of the unliving," reads a description of the upcoming Halloween Horror Nights haunted house. As for the other mazes and scare zones, those have yet to be announced, at least as of this writing. One can imagine that Blumhouse will be a major presence, along with some other Halloween classics, which could even include Michael Myers again.

Like all other theme parks in California, Universal Studios Hollywood has been shut down for nearly an entire year. Local legislators are trying to get the park, along with Disneyland and other parks, open by early April, which means that Halloween Horror Nights could return to the West Coast for the first time since 2019. As to whether or not that will happen is anybody's guess at the moment. When the parks are allowed to open again, capacity will be severely limited, much like it is at Florida theme parks, and that could put a major damper on getting tickets for an event like Halloween Horror Nights. You can check out a teaser of the Beetlejuice haunted house above, thanks to the official Universal Orlando Resort YouTube channel.