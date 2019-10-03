NECA is bringing Halloween III: Season of the Witch home in arguably the best possible way. The third entry in the long-running horror franchise is by far the most distinct of the series. Most notably because it doesn't even feature Michael Myers. Instead, the idea was to possibly turn the franchise into an anthology of sorts. That idea was short-lived, but the movie lives on. Case in point, the trio of trick or treaters from the movie are getting the action figure treatment.

Collectible toy company NECA has just revealed an upcoming action figure set that features all three of the trick or treaters from Halloween III: Season of the Witch in their trademark Silver Shamrock masks. We've got the skeleton, witch and pumpkin. What's more, each figure in the set comes with an interchangeable head, to add to the fun. Here's how NECA describes the set.

"Each is dressed for a night of fun and each comes with two interchangeable heads: one in the distinctive Silver Shamrock mask and one displaying the effects of the triggered mask. These articulated figures stand approximately 6″ tall and also come with trick or treat bags and a TV set accessory with lenticular effect."

The figures had previously been showcased at this year's Toy Fair in February, but this is our first concrete look at the set. No price point has been revealed at this time. But it's promised that the set will come with window box packaging and the images offer a glimpse at each individual figure, as well as the accessories that will be included in the set. No specific release date has been set, but the site lists the release for January 2020.

For those who maybe haven't seen the 1982 sequel to John Carpenter's original slasher classic, the movie centers on a hospital emergency room doctor named Dan Challis (Tom Atkins), who crosses paths with Ellie Grimbridge (Stacey Nelkin), the daughter of a murder victim. Together, they uncover a terrible plot by small-town Halloween mask maker Conal Cochran (Dan O'Herlihy), who turns out to be a madman that's planning a Halloween mass murder using an ancient Celtic ritual, which also includes the use of Silver Shamrock masks and a device in a TV commercial meant to trigger children wearing the masks.

Directed by Tommy Lee Wallace, the Halloween movie was modestly successful at the time, but the producers decided to bring things back to what had worked previously with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. The masked killer has been a part of the franchise ever since. Yet, over the years, Halloween III: Season of the Witch has gained something of a cult following. Director David Gordon Green even included a pretty clever nod to the Silver Shamrock masks in 2018's Halloween.