Michael Myers appears to be more distraught than anyone about Halloween getting canceled in an entertaining fan film posted online. In the video, uploaded to YouTube by Andrew Kasch, Michael returns to Haddonfield on Oct. 31 to rack up the body count once again. This time, however, Michael can be seen on an empty street wondering what happened to all of the trick-or-treaters. As he moves through the neighborhood, all the masked murderer can seem to find are signs announcing that there's no Halloween this year.

Horror fans can also appreciate the Easter eggs found in the video, as Michael passes by some familiar locations. This includes a familiar house on Elm Street from another horror franchise. Michael also finds that bush that he enjoyed hiding behind in the original Halloween movie, but it just doesn't bring him the same joy without anyone on the other side to scare. All of the locations utilized in this short are the real shooting locations from John Carpenter's 1978 Halloween, located in Pasadena, California. Although Michael might be a sinister madman looking for people to kill, you just can't help but feel a little sorry for the guy. And things get even more awkward when Michael is confronted over his choice to wear a mask.

It's not just the changes to the Halloween holiday this year that would have Michael feeling upset. Originally, Michael was set to return to theaters this month when the sequel Halloween Kills would have been released. Given the continued issues in keeping movie theaters open, the anticipated movie was delayed by a year, meaning we won't see Michael back on the big screen until this time in 2021. It was a major blow for horror fans to see the sequel pushed back so far, leaving many feeling just like Michael in the new "Halloween is Canceled" video.

A followup to 2018's Halloween reboot, Halloween Kills will continue the feud between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). However this next installment turns out, Michael will definitely be back to embark on at least one more killing spree in 2022, as the sequel Halloween Ends is also in the works at Blumhouse. Let's just hope Laurie manages to survive all the way to the end this time, as fans weren't happy with the character's lackluster death scene at the start of Halloween: Resurrection.

Other horror genre icons are also rather unhappy with how October is playing out this year. Recently, the Mistress of the Dark herself, Elvira, released a new song and music video lamenting Halloween's cancelation. "If they cancel Halloween, I will scream!" the famous horror host sings in the video. Certainly, horror fans far and wide are feeling the exact same thing. However we choose to celebrate the spooky season this year, let's just try to make the best of it and hope we're all in a better place come October 2021.

Michael Myers will return to theaters when Halloween Kills is released on Oct. 15, 2021. The "Halloween is Canceled" fan film was made for the short film club "Just Scare Me." The video comes to us from Andrew Kasch on YouTube.