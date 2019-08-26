Anthony Michael Hall has joined the cast of Blumhouse's Halloween Kills. The actor will be taking on the part of Tommy Doyle, one of the children Laurie Strode babysat in John Carpenter's iconic original movie. This won't be the first time that the Doyle character has come back to the Halloween franchise. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers saw a Doyle cameo played by Danny Ray. And in 1995's Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Paul Rudd played the character and teamed up with Dr. Loomis to take down Michael Myers once and for all.

It isn't clear how big of a part Anthony Michael Hall will have in Halloween Kills. Obviously, David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have taken the Halloween franchise and stuck to the original movie, ditching the long list of sequels in the process. In the first installment, Tommy Doyle was an eight-year old who asked a lot of questions about the bogeyman. The character was even stalked by Michael Myers on his way home from school and Laurie Strode ended up saving his life.

Anthony Michael Hall is arguably best-known for starring in 80s classics such as Pretty in Pink, Weird Science, and The Breakfast Club. More recently, Hall has had roles in the USA series The Dead Zone, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, and Netflix's War Machine. Halloween Kills will also see the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as the iconic Laurie Strode and it's possible that Charles Cypher may also reprise his role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett from the original 1978 movie. David Gordon Green is back directing from a script he wrote with Danny McBride and Scott Teems.

While the upcoming Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends are expected to be the last movies in the franchise, creator John Carpenter doesn't think so. He believes as long as there is still money to be made, more movies will continue to be released over the next handful of years. That's debatable at the moment, but the iconic director does seem to have a pretty good point. Last year's Halloween was a box office hit, which is why we're getting these next two installments.

Halloween Kills is expected to hit theaters on October 16th, 2020 and Halloween Ends is expected to open on October 15th, 2021. Now that casting is underway, we will more than likely get some more updates as the production start nears. Horror fans seem to be on the fence about two more installments hitting theaters so soon. Some people really enjoyed what David Gordon Green and Danny McBride brought to the table, while others weren't as impressed. With that being said, it's impossible to please everybody and Blumhouse is confident that they can repeat the success of the last movie while possibly getting even bigger. Variety was the first to report on the Anthony Michael Hall casting in Halloween Kills.