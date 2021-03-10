Original Halloween star Kyle Richards recently relayed some of the praise that she has been hearing on the grapevine about upcoming sequel, Halloween Kills. Following on from 2018's legacy sequel, also titled Halloween, the movie will see serial killer Michael Myers continue his rampage, with Kyle Richards now revealing that the highly anticipated horror outing could well live up to the hype and beyond.

"[It's] one of the best of all time, that's what I'm hearing."

Halloween Kills marks Kyle Richards' return to the franchise since starring in the 1978 original as the young Lindsey Wallace, who was being cared for by Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode on that fateful Halloween night that Michael Myers terrorised the town of Haddonfield. Though it sounds like Richards has not yet seen the finished film herself, it is clearly already receiving good buzz around the Hollywood water cooler.

Returning star Jamie Lee Curtis has also recently discussed the general plot of Halloween Kills, revealing that the movie will involve the wider Haddonfield community and their response to the murderous antics of Michael Myers. No doubt this is where Richards' return as Lindsey Wallace comes into play. "What we were seeing around the country of the power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that's what the movie is," Curtis revealed.

"The movie is about a mob. And so, it's very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community. And we're seeing it everywhere with the Black Lives Matter movement. We're seeing it in action and 'Halloween Kills' weirdly enough, dovetailed onto that, proceeded it, it was written before that occurred, but then of course, so when you see it, it's a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group, it's really, really, really intense."

Curtis has also given her own opinion on the quality of the horror sequel, going so far as to call Halloween Kills a "masterpiece". With Curtis' very high praise and now Richards' insider insight, Halloween Kills could end up being something very special indeed, and it should prove interesting to see Lindsey Wallace brought back into the franchise and explore the trauma she has no doubt suffered with since that awful night all those years ago.

Nick Castle will return to play the role Michael Myers once again in Halloween Kills, alongside Curtis who will reprise the role of Laurie Strode. The supporting cast is comprised of Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens and Charles Cyphers who each reprise their roles from the 2018 and 1978 movies, with Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet also joining the cast. Halloween director David Gordon Green will return to helm the project, working from a script written by himself, Danny McBride and Scott Teems.

Halloween Kills was originally due to hit theaters this past October but was sadly delayed due to the ongoing global situation. Halloween Kills is now scheduled to be released on October 15, 2021 with the follow-up Halloween Ends set to be released a year later, on October 14, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of the Instagram account for TMI Buzz.