October is just around the corner and although Halloween Kills may not be the first horror film of 2021, it certainly is one of the most anticipated. Now we have even more reason to be excited to see what Micheal Myers is up to. A new Halloween Kills novel is also set to be released in October alongside the new film.﻿

On October 15th Halloween Kills hits the big screen. Of course everyone is wondering how he survived (again) and will he actually die this time? Because the new film is a direct sequel and is gaining steam, they have decided to release a novel. Because who doesn't want to read about a killer that can't die and kills whoever he wants? Halloween Kills: The Official Movie Novelization is written by Tim Waggoner and will release on October 19th to accompany the film.

The official Penguin Random House page does not give us very much information on the novel outside of a film synopsis. Why would they though? In the day and age of spoilers, you have to keep things pretty close to the chest. ﻿

If we have learned anything from movie novels of the past, it's that they can and often differ from the final version of the film. Some are based off deleted scenes or alternate endings. While others just take liberties with certain aspects of the story. So we could see some of this in the novel. Maybe more depth to Michael Myers or more killings. I vote for more killing myself.

The Halloween Kills book, published by Titan Books, is $8.99 and currently available for preorder. It looks to be 320 pages and fans can order and to purchase through websites like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Target, and Walmart. The cover exactly the same as the film poster.

Halloween Kills is technically the 13th film in a franchise that spans over forty years. However as we learned from the previous film (Halloween Returns) these films have ignored every film after the original two. We also have a third and final ( maybe) film titled Halloween Ends in 2022.

Thus franchise has had its share of ups and downs when it comes to movies. No doubt the original two are all but perfect for the time of release and the the genre. We also had the odd one off with Halloween 3: Seasonof the Witch but then returned to see our shadow figure back to killing again in the fourth film. Rob Zombie had his shot at it but was met with mixed reviews. Personally I liked them both, enjoyed the first over the second but that's just me. Now it seems we have a clear direction and ending for our characters and from the looks of it they are really playing on going out with a bang. ﻿

With the book, action figures, movies and graphic novels, the Halloween franchise is one of the biggest in the horror genre and much watch for the season.