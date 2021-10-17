Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax's Halloween Kills destroyed the box office competition this weekend, earning $50.3 million. In addition, the twelfth installment in the long running franchise scored the best horror opening of the pandemic, besting Paramount's A Quiet Place Part II at $47.5 million while also gaining the best opening for an R-rated movie of the pandemic. The previous R-rated record holder was Warner Bros./HBO Max's The Suicide Squad with $26.2 million.

Halloween Kills is also currently streaming on Peacock for viewers who aren't quite ready to venture out to a movie theater just yet. Reactions to the long-awaited sequel have been mixed from both reviewers and critics, with many praising the creative kills, references to past installments, and performances from the cast. Critics and viewers have pointed to screenplay that lacks in originality for its downfall. As for horror fans who loved Halloween Kills, they have the direct sequel to look forward to, Halloween Ends, which is scheduled to hit theaters on October 14th, 2022.

No Time to Die fell to number two this weekend after bringing in $24.2 million. To date, the latest installment in the long-running 007 franchise has earned $447.8 million globally. No Time to Die marks the last time that Daniel Craig will portray James Bond on the big screen. Venom: Let There Be Carnage took the third position with $16.5 million. The sequel has earned $283.6 million globally since opening in theaters three weeks ago, and thanks to Marvel fans and word of mouth advertising, it appears that it will continue to be a monster at the box office in the weeks to come.

The Addams Family 2 came in at number four this weekend with $7.1 million. The animated family sequel has received generally negative reviews from critics, who criticized the humor and story. The voices include Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon Walton, Wallace Shawn, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Bill Hader. The Last Duel debuted at number five this weekend with $4.8 million. The historical drama, which has received praise from critics and viewers, stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fell to number six, with $3.5 million, bringing the global total to $405.9 million.

Free Guy fell to number seven this weekend after bringing in $680K. As of this writing, the movie has earned $323.3 million globally since debuting ten weeks ago. Lamb earned $543K, which was enough to take the eighth spot this weekend, while Candyman took the ninth spot with $460K. The horror movie has earned $77 million globally since debuting in theaters eight weeks ago. Finally, Dear Evan Hansen took the tenth spot, with $410K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.

