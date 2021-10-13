"Evil dies tonight!" Tommy Doyle's rallying cry whips the citizens of Haddonfield into a tsunami of chaos. The mob mentality takes over, with Michael Myers' many tormented victims ready to exact revenge against the iconic slasher. Stuck in the middle of this madness is Karen Strode, born into a survivalist lifestyle by her mother Laurie, who foresaw the return of The Boogeyman. In her Christmas sweater, Karen is ready to contend with the demons of her family's past. And perhaps seek vengeance for the death of her husband at the hands this Halloween maniac. She is the voice of reason lost in a sea of anger. But try as she might, she is unable to stop the insurrection happening all around her. For actress Judy Greer, these moments captured on film were all quite real, as the extras filming one of the biggest set pieces in Halloween Kills truly got lost in the moment of it all.

We recently caught up with Judy Greer to chat about her role as Karen in Halloween Kills. She has now become a huge part of the Halloween legacy. And in this latest installment, Judy gets to take on Micheal Myers one-on-one, even managing to steal Mike's mask right off his head. Does she live to tell about it? You'll have to see the movie for yourself. We asked whether or not the Halloween Kills ending should be considered a cliffhanger. She claims she doesn't know. She also admits that she has never seen a Star Wars movie, when comparisons are made between David Gordon Green's new Halloween trilogy and George Lucas' original Star Wars trilogy.

Judy Greer also delves into the kill art presented by Michael Myers throughout the runtime of this sequel. More so than in any past sequel, this Halloween sets Mike up as someone who loves making sculptures, or rather, murder tableaus, to express himself and show off his handy work. It is perhaps one of the deepest dives into Michael's psychological brain the series has ever taken. And Judy Greer is here for it. She also discusses her hate for what has now become an iconic Christmas sweater. She chooses between team Big John and Little John, which may not make any sense until you see this middle chapter of the trilogy. Judy Greer has quite a bit to say about Halloween Kills, and she offers quite the captivating interview.

Paulington James Christensen III also got to speak with the legend herself, Jamie Lee Curtis. Returning as Laurie Strode, Halloween Kills is the sixth time Jamie Lee has engaged in battle against the Haddonfield Boogeyman. This time around, she spends quite a lot of time in the hospital, nursing wounds received in Halloween 2018. She does respond to the "Evil dies tonight!" rallying cry initiated by Anthony Michael Hall's Tommy Doyle. But she doesn't move too far from that hospital bed, in what is surely an ode to the original Halloween II. It's obvious David Gordon Green is saving the best for last, with Halloween Ends promising to be the ultimate horror showdown.

Jamie Lee Curtis is joined by costar Andi Matichak to talk Christmas sweaters and kill art. Towards the end of their conversation, Paulington asks the intriguing question, "Does Michael Myers have a sense of humor?" Jamie Lee Curtis, who has spent over 40 years running from the masked killer, offers an answer that may shock longtime fans of John Carpenter's Halloween.

Rounding out the Halloween Kills interviews, director David Gordon Green was on hand to discuss the mythical elements that surround Michael. Is he a supernatural being? The filmmaker doesn't waste any time discussing that aspect of the trilogy, leading us into the idea that Halloween III: Season of the Witch could get a legacy sequel. Longtime Halloween producer Malek Akkad is open to the idea of giving Tom Atkins his own Daniel Challis legacy sequel. Apparently, anything can happen.

The nightmare isn't over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode's trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie fights through the pain as she inspires residents of Haddonfield, Ill., to rise up against Myers. Taking matters into their own hands, the Strode women and other survivors form a vigilante mob to hunt down Michael and end his reign of terror once and for all. Halloween Kills is in theaters this Friday, October 15. It will also premiere simultaneously on Peacock streaming for those with a paid subscription. Happy hunting this Halloween. Evil dies tonight.