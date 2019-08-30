Another familiar face from the original Halloween is set to return for the upcoming sequels from Blumhouse, as Kyle Richards is reportedly on board to reprise her role for Halloween Kills. Now famous as a main cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, one of Richards' first movie roles was in John Carpenter's original Halloween movie as little Lindsey Wallace.

Series producer Moustapha Akkad has also confirmed the casting, expressing excitement about Richards' return to the series after over four decades. "We couldn't be happier, and are so excited that Kyle is coming home to her Halloween roots," Akkad is quoted as saying.

Along with Tommy Doyle, Lindsey Wallace was one of two children babysat by Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in the first Halloween movie. Originally played by child actor Brian Andrews, Tommy will now reportedly be played by Anthony Michael Hall.

This meant Lindsey Wallace could also have been just as easily recast as well with another Hollywood name if there were plans to include her. Fortunately for fans of the series, Richards will in fact be reprising the role, further adding authenticity for the upcoming sequel with its growing links to the original classic from Carpenter. It remains to be seen the role Lindsey and Tommy will play in the story, but it would be a bummer to see either of them die so many years after surviving that fateful night in 1978.

This marks a return to the series for Kyle Richards, but it's not the first time we've supposedly seen Lindsey Wallace appear in the franchise. In Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Danielle Harris plays new protagonist Jamie Lloyd with Ellie Cornell playing her foster sister Rachel. At one point in the movie, Rachel has her friend Lindsey pick her and Jamie up from school, with Leslie R. Rohland playing the character. While they don't outright say the character's last name, it's intended to be the same Lindsey from the first movie, serving as an Easter egg to the 1978 original.

Expect to see many other Halloween favorites taking part in Halloween Kills as well. Of course, Jamie Lee Curtis will again play Laurie Strode, with David Gordon Green back in the director's chair. John Carpenter has also confirmed he will be scoring the sequels, just as he had done with Green's Halloween with son Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Jibrail Nantambu has also said he will be back as the scene-stealing kid Julian from the 2018 movie. Charles Cyphers, who plays Sheriff Brackett in the original movie, is also rumored to return as well. Other fan favorites from the series like Tom Atkins and Danielle Harris have also expressed interest in appearing in the sequels, so there's no telling who all we'll see show up in the movies.

You can see Richards as Lindsey Wallace once again when Halloween Kills premieres in theaters on Oct. 16, 2020. If she survives, you might see her again in Halloween Ends when it hits theaters on Oct. 15, 2021. This news comes to us from HalloweenMovies.com.