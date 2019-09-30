The cameos just keep coming for Halloween Kills, as yet another star from the original movie from 1978 has been reported for a return. Actress Nancy Stephens, who played young Nurse Marion Chambers in the first installment, is set to reprise the role once again for next year's sequel. As Stephens has reprised the role in two other sequels in the series, this will be the fourth Halloween movie for the actress. This is noteworthy as the only other stars in the series to appear in four or more installments of the franchise are Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence, and Danielle Harris.

In the original movie, Nurse Marion and Dr. Sam Loomis (Pleasence) arrive at the mental hospital near Haddonfield shortly after Michael Myers has escaped. With other patients roaming the grounds outside, Loomis steps out to investigate, leading to Michael attacking Marion in her car. Fortunately, Marion was able to break free from his grasp to escape with her life, but Michael winds up stealing her car. Stephens came back to reprise the role for Halloween II, accompanying Loomis to the local hospital where Michael had continued his rampage. Fortunately for the nurse, she managed to survive Michael's madness once again, and was still breathing at the end of the movie.

In a new timeline established by the 1998 sequel Halloween H20, Nancy Stephens was able to reprise the role once more. The story picks up soon after the death of Loomis, where Michael has tracked down Marion for information as to Laurie Strode's whereabouts. Unfortunately for Marion, three movies was just too much for the character to survive, as Michael murders her very early on into the sequel. However, because David Gordon Green's 2018 movie ignores every other sequel in the series, Marion's death in H20 has not taken place in our current timeline. While the good news here is that the retcon has brought Marion back to life, Stephens' return also means the character could be killed off for a second time.

Related: Halloween Kills Brings Back Original Halloween Star Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace

Green will also be back to helm Halloween Kills, using a screenplay co-written with Danny McBride and Scott Teems. Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney will also both be returning to share the role of Michael Myers, with John Carpenter also once again working on the score. Kyle Richards and Robert Longstreet will be reprising their roles as Haddonfield children Lindsey Wallace and Lonnie Elam, while Anthony Michael Hall will replace Brian Andrews as an adult version of Tommy Doyle. Because other stars from the series such as Danielle Harris and Tom Atkins have expressed a desire to return, chances are there could be some other surprises Green and his team have in store for fans with the upcoming sequels.

Halloween Kills will premiere in theaters on Oct. 16, 2020, with its sequel Halloween Ends arriving a year later on Oct. 15, 2021. If the franchise doesn't kill Marion (again), maybe we'll see Stephens appear in her fifth Halloween movie. In any case, it's neat to see her back. This news was first reported by HalloweenMovies.com.