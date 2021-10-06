Michael Myers has always had his hands pretty full with Laurie Strode in the Halloween movies, and he'll be taking on three generations of the Strode family in Halloween Kills. In the newest character posters released just ahead of the sequel's premiere this month, those highlighted are Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, Judy Greer as Karen Strode, and Andi Matichak as Allyson Strode. A new featurette titled "Warriors" has also been released.

Laurie Strode has been a mother to different children in various timelines. In this new Halloween movie trilogy from Blumhouse, which reboots the story almost from scratch, she has a daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson. All three were able to survive in Halloween 2018, but Michael Myers is going to be much more vicious this time around in Halloween Kills. The surviving Strodes will be back in full force with the people of Haddonfield behind them, but will it be enough to stop Michael's wrath?

Whatever happens in Halloween Kills, we can presume that Jamie Lee Curtis will very soon say goodbye to the role of Laurie Strode. She recently suggested that Halloween Ends would probably serve as her swansong in the Halloween franchise, as she's already spent more than 40 years playing the character. There's always the possibility that Blumhouse will make more movies after Halloween Ends, if not another studio rebooting the franchise entirely, but we are probably witnessing the end of the Laurie Strode vs. Michael Myers saga.

"I would say, given what I know about the next movie, I think it will be the last time that I will play her," Curtis said, via Total Film. And I'm not saying something like, 'Oh, because I die!' It's nothing to do with that. I'm talking about emotionally what they have constructed. I think it will be a spectacular way to end this trilogy."

However this closes out, it's got to be better than what happened with Laurie Strode in the H20 timeline. After JLC reprised the role for Halloween H20, which had a great ending and what would have been a very fitting end to the Laurie and Michael story, she returned for the controversial sequel Halloween Resurrections due to contractual obligations. The movie unceremoniously killed Laurie at the beginning, and this is partly why so many fans were happy to see the new trilogy give the end of Laurie's story a do-over.

There are other returning stars in the new sequel alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. Coming back from the original movie are stars like Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett, and Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers. Original masked Michael Myers actor Nick Castle does another cameo appearance under the mask. Meanwhile, Tony Moran claimed that he was going to have a cameo, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Originally, Halloween Kills was going to debut exclusively in theaters last year. It was pushed back to October 2021 because of the pandemic, and amid continued safety concerns over going out in public, the movie was recently given a day-and-date release. It is now set to release both in theaters and on the streaming service Peacock on Oct. 15.