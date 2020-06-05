It seems that a surprise character may be making an unlikely return in Halloween Kills. We are going to say right up top that those who wish to avoid anything that might be considered a spoiler for the movie should turn back now. That having been said, an incredibly important character from the history of the franchise is said to be in the upcoming sequel, which raises questions about what exactly is going to go down.

Again, those who want to avoid spoilers should turn back now. According to a new report, none other than Dr. Loomis will be making an appearance in Halloween Kills. No details regarding how the character fits into the plot were revealed, but the most likely option would be a flashback. It was also rumored that Loomis would make his return following a test screening that reportedly took place in Los Angeles.

Director David Gordon Green, who is returning for the sequel, had originally intended to shoot a supposedly elaborate flashback sequence in 2018's Halloween that didn't end up happening. Perhaps the idea of flashbacks will be revisited for the follow-up which will allow Loomis to return. Dr. Sam Loomis first appeared in John Carpenter's original 1978 horror classic, as portrayed by the late Donald Pleasence. The actor reprised the role several times, with his final appearance coming in 1995's The Curse of Michael Myers. Loomis is a hugely important character as Michael Myers was one of his patients.

The 2018 movie rebooted the franchise by throwing out every single sequel. It was established that Loomis died, but the character made a voice cameo at one point with a recording of Loomis discussing Myers being played on a tape recorder. Tom Kane provided the voice for the cameo. With Pleasance no longer with us, that would mean another actor would have to be brought in to play the part. That could get tricky and it would be interesting to see how the filmmakers pull it off. Perhaps some CGI trickery will be employed? The other thing to consider is that bringing Loomis back would probably be for a good purpose, which opens up all sorts of room to speculate.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now but co-writer Scott Teems previously told us that it will be "bigger, badder" and "meaner." We also recently learned that the movie will be taking us back to the Myers house. Blumhouse has plans for another sequel as well, Halloween Ends, which is set to conclude this version of the franchise. Halloween Kills is currently set to hit theaters on October 16. That date, however, is in question to some degree as the ongoing theatrical shutdown in the U.S. has left many major releases in flux until things settle down a bit. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Dark Universe.