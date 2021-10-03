Halloween is here or coming soon in so many ways. Which means we have to talk about Michael Myers... you know, Mr. Halloween himself. He is far from dead, and the franchise isn't over yet as Halloween Kills debuts in theaters and Peacock on October 15th! ﻿In the latest featurette we go back to the lovely murder-filled town of Haddonfield. Why anyone is still living in this small town is behind me. ﻿

Check out the reunion video in the featurette below as we get one step closer to Halloween Kills and the end of a true icon... no for real this time he is going to die soon. Or come back, I mean maybe but pretty sure. Yeah he's dead soon. ﻿

When we first heard that Halloween was going to have yet another film in 2018, many of us gave the big eye roll. But David Gordon Green's Halloween, starring Jamie Lee Curtis was a huge box office success earning more than $250 million worldwide. This became the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and set a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman. So we were wrong, myself included. ﻿

We also found out that that film was the first of three to finally end the story and Michael himself. It was going to forget the other films and be a direct sequel to John Carpenter's Halloween.Halloween Kills will follow the 2018 film starting off just minutes after the movie ended with Michael burning alive trapped in the basement of Laurie's home.

This story has spanned over four decades. And currently, Michael holds the crown for most kills so that's always something (sorry Jason.) One of the great things about this movie is seeing so many of the original cast returning to the story. ﻿Halloween Kills ﻿has a cast of many familiar faces co-starring Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Thomas Mann (Kong: Skull Island) and Anthony Michael Hall (The Dark Knight).

Halloween Kills has a few other characters returning to the story that first appeared in the original Halloween film, though they're not the same actors from forty years ago. Anthony Michael Hall will take on the role of a grown Tommy Doyle, the young boy that Curtis' Laurie was babysitting in the first movie; while Robert Longstreet will play Lonnie Elam, the schoolyard bully from the original. A previous trailer for the film also confirmed a flashback to the events of the 1978 movie complete with a Donald Pleasence lookalike. ﻿

Halloween set the groundwork for all slasher films moving forward. Michael brought pure evil to the screen and without him, we might not see any of our other favorite killers. And that would just be a sad day. ﻿Remember the film will debut in both theaters and on Peacock on October 15th! However you watch it, just make sure you watch as this story is truly a tradition this time of year.