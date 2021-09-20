The final trailer has been released for Halloween Kills. Serving as the second of a planned trilogy at Blumhouse, the movie picks up from where the 2018 movie left off with Michael Myers escaping from a fiery blaze to resume his killing spree in Haddonfield. The movie will have a day-and-date release in theaters and on Peacock in October, but for now, you can catch the final trailer below. Be aware it's a little bit spoilery.

No more running. No more hiding. It’s time to face the essence of evil. ???? Watch the final trailer for #HalloweenKills - In Theaters & Streaming only on @peacockTV October 15. pic.twitter.com/q4loBbJy2Z — #HalloweenKills (@halloweenmovie) September 20, 2021

This new trailer gives us a very good look at some of the returning survivors from the original Halloween from over 40 years ago. That obviously includes Jamie Lee Curtis as Michael's longtime nemesis Laurie Strode. We can also get new looks at Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace and Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers, along with new stars Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam and Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle.

Also, starting today, you can enter for your chance to win a trip for two to Los Angeles to be "killed" by Michael Myers (aka The Shape) on the set of your own Hollywood production. To be the lucky victim, record a video explaining why you are the biggest fan of the franchise and include your best horror scream.

Post the video on either TikTok tagging @UniversalPics, or Instagram tagging @HalloweenMovie and include the hashtags #HalloweenKills and #FaceTheShapeContest in the copy of your post. The contest will end on 9/26 at 11:59pm and the winner will be notified on 9/27. The shoot will take place on 10/5 in Los Angeles. A social graphic promoting the contest is attached for you to share with your fans and the full set of rules can be found here.

Judy Greer and Andi Matichak are also back as Laurie's daughter and granddaughter. The sequel also brigns back Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett, the sheriff who appeared in the first Halloween. Will Patton, Omar Dorsey, Dylan Arnold, and Jibrail Nantambu also star. David Gordon Green directs the movie, back in the director's chair after helming the 2018 Halloween, using a screenplay co-written with Scott Teems and Danny McBride.

In Halloween Kills, many of the survivors of the original Haddonfield massacre are banding together with the town's residents to put a stop to Michael's wrath. It isn't going to end well for many of them, as given the name of the sequel, we can expect the body count to be high. John Carpenter has also referred to this movie as the "ultimate slasher movie on steroids," if that's any indication of what to expect.

"David and Danny McBride conceived a trilogy. We got to see in the 2018 movie that Laurie had become the personification of trauma," Jamie Lee Curtis said of Halloween Kills, per Variety. "And what they've done with the second part of the trilogy was, "What happens when the rest of the people in that town get angry? ... That's what the next movie is about: the town of Haddonfield, all of the people in the town who were also victims of Michael Myers. There's a group of people who are very angry at the authorities and are going to take the law into their own hands."

Jamie Lee Curtis had been feuding with Michael Myers since John Carpenter released Halloween in 2018. Their quarrel has persisted throughout multiple timelines, with Michael even managing to kill Laurie in one sequel that most fans prefer to forget about. The new trilogy scrubs every other sequel in the series, even Carpenter's original Halloween II, but the feud lives on. For better or for worse, it may finally come to a head for Laurie by the third movie, as Jamie Lee Curtis says Halloween Ends will probably be her last movie in the series.

Halloween Kills will be released day-and-date on Oct. 15, 2021. Along with premiering in theaters, Halloween Kills stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock service at no extra cost to subscribers. Happy Halloween.