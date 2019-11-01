Anthony Michael Hall can be seen as Tommy Doyle in the first Halloween Kills footage. Yesterday was Halloween and Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated by sharing a sneak peek at the highly anticipated sequel to last year's Halloween. Fans of the franchise were taken by surprise since nobody expected to be getting some footage so soon, but it seems things are already further along than initially thought. Curtis is back as the iconic Laurie Strode and Judy Greer is back as Strode's daughter Karen, as seen in the new footage.

The Halloween Kills sneak peak also offers up our first look at Anthony Michael Hall as the adult version of Tommy Doyle. The character was the young boy who Laurie Strode was babysitting in the 1978 original and he has shown up a few more times in the franchise, though the rest of those movies have been erased by the new trilogy. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers featured a Doyle cameo played by actor Danny Ray and then in 1995's Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Paul Rudd played the character.

Anthony Michael Hall was added to the cast back at the end of July, much to the surprise of a lot of fans. The actor is best-known for his work in 1980s classics such as Weird Science, The Breakfast Club, and Sixteen Candles, among many others. The Tommy Doyle recasting saw a bit of backlash from Halloween fans who wanted to see original actor Brian Andrews take on the role. The fans even went as far as to start an online Tommy Doyle petition for Brian Andrews to get the role.

Halloween Kills is the first of two planned sequels from Blumhouse under the direction of David Gordon Green. Last year's sequel to the original was a box office success and horror fans were happy to see Michael Myers back in action, along with the blessing of franchise creator John Carpenter, who signed on as an executive producer, advisor, and provided the score. As for the iconic score, Carpenter went in and retooled his original with brand-new pieces of music that saw the director/writer/musician getting back to his synth roots.

John Carpenter is back for the rest of the trilogy as an executive producer and he will again be providing the score. David Gordon Green directed and co-wrote the first installment alongside Danny McBride, and the two then wrote the story for two further sequels, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Each sequel is set up to hit theaters one year after the last with the second installment opening in theaters next October and the final installment coming in October 2021. That's a lot of Halloween, but horror fans seem ready to see more of Michael Myers on the big screen. You can check out the first footage from Halloween Kills below, thanks to Jamie Lee Curtis' Twitter account.