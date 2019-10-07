The new Halloween movies from Blumhouse don't acknowledge any of the previous sequels, but the iconic setting from the original Halloween II will be revisited in Halloween Kills. An image from the set confirms the inclusion of the Haddonfield Memorial Hospital, which was featured prominently in the 1981 sequel. The name is clearly displayed on the outside of a building which seems to be serving as the exterior of the location for the upcoming movie, although it's still not clear just how much the hospital will be explored in the sequel. You can take a look at it for yourself in the tweet below.

Well look what it is. As if anybody needed any further confirmation. #HalloweenKills Thanks @loneamorphouspic.twitter.com/cxFFVRh2TJ — Jordana 🎃 (@Jordana_LaQueen) October 5, 2019

Directed by Rick Rosenthal, Halloween II served as the follow-up to the legendary original by horror mastermind John Carpenter. It literally picks up directly after the events of the first movie and is even set on the same Halloween night. After Michael Myers is shot six times only to wander off soon after, Laurie Strode is taken to Haddonfield Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries. Unfortunately, Michael tracks her down there, intent on murdering the young babysitter who turns out to also be his own sister. While the sibling storyline has been nixed in the new Halloween timeline from Blumhouse, Halloween II's hospital setting is another important part of the original sequel, so it should be interesting for fans to see it make a return for Halloween Kills.

The hospital is just one of many returns from past movies we can expect to see in the upcoming sequel. Several key cast members from the original movie are also coming back, including Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Nancy Stephens as Nurse Marion Chambers, Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, Charles Cyphers as Sheriff Leigh Brackett, and Nick Castle as Michael Myers (sharing the role with James Jude Courtney). Of course, Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak are all back as the Strode family, which is respectively Laurie, Karen, and Allyson. John Carpenter will also be back on board to once again work on the score, and director David Gordon Green is once again in the director's chair.

We've seen in the 2018 movie that Green and Blumhouse enjoy throwing in Easter eggs to please longtime fans of the series, even if most of the previous movies aren't connected in terms of story. This includes showing three trick-or-treaters wearing the very same Silver Shamrock masks and costumes worn by children in Halloween III: Season of the Witch, which didn't even take place in the same movie universe. Some of the kills and locations also seemed to be paying homage to various moments from previous sequels as well. Chances are, Halloween Kills will be filled with even more Easter eggs.

Halloween Kills will premiere in theaters just over a year from now when it debuts on Oct. 16, 2020. The next sequel Halloween Ends will follow a year later with its release on Oct. 15, 2021. Of course, if those two sequels make just as much (or more) than the 2018 reboot, then the Halloween franchise probably won't be ending after all. The tweet of the Haddonfield Memorial Hospital set comes to us from Jordana LaQueen on Twitter.