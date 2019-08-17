Horror movie legend Tom Atkins is well-known to Halloween fans as the star of Halloween III: Season of the Witch, but if Blumhouse will have him, Atkins is making it clear he'd love to appear in the franchise once again.

After director David Gordon Green unveiled his Halloween sequel last year, the movie made Michael Myers more popular than ever by becoming the highest-grossing slasher movie of all time. Of course, this brought about an order from the studio for not just one, but two more sequels, with Halloween Kills coming next year and its sequel Halloween Ends arriving in 2021. Now, Atkins says the door is wide open for a cameo appearance if Blumhouse gives him a call.

"I would love to do a cameo in one of the new ones, I'd jump right in that. I would love to do that. I haven't seen Jamie [Lee Curtis recently]. A lot of people think, 'Oh my God, all you Hollywood people live on the same block, and you see each other all the time.' And we don't. But she and I, we did see each other about four or five years ago in Indianapolis, where she did a convention as a fundraiser for the [Los Angeles Children's Hospital]. And it was great seeing her again. And it was really easy and nice being around her."

Directed by Tommy Lee Wallace, the third Halloween movie was first released in 1982. It follows Tom Atkins as Dr. Dan Challis and his efforts to thwart the evil plans of the nefarious mask-making company Silver Shamrock. Because John Carpenter intended for Michael Myers to be killed off for good at the end of Halloween II, the idea for the franchise was to present a new original story with each subsequent installment. However, many fans cried foul when they saw Halloween III: Season of the Witch and Michael was nowhere to be found, resulting in the character's return for Halloween 4. Still, despite the controversy, Halloween III has developed a strong cult following over the years and is considered by many to be criminally underrated.

When David Gordon Green took the reins to the series, the decision was made to toss out every single sequel from the timeline, only acknowledging Carpenter's 1978 original. Even with all of the other movies taking place in alternate timelines, however, Green still found ways to include Easter eggs to pay homage to many past Halloween movies. Three trick-or-treating children can be seen wearing Silver Shamrock masks in the 2018 sequel, meaning Halloween III has already gotten some love. Certainly, the only way to include a more exciting Season of the Witch reference would be to bring in Atkins himself, even if it's nothing more than a cameo.

Related: Who Will Direct Halloween 2? Jason Blum Hopes David Gordon Green Returns

If Atkins winds up with a part in the next Halloween, it will also mark a horror movie reunion for the actor and Jamie Lee Curtis. In Carpenter's 1980 movie The Fog, Atkins and Curtis co-starred as two survivors taking on a barrage of sinister ghosts brought about by a dense, mysterious fog. The two had amazing chemistry and had some very memorable moments together in the movie, and even with the Halloween connection aside, seeing a reunion on-screen between Atkins and Curtis would be an amazing moment to witness for horror fans.

At this point, we can only speculate about what we'll be seeing in Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, as details on both projects are still scarce. What we do know is Jamie Lee Curtis will be back once again to take on Michael Myers, and it would be awesome to see some other familiar faces in there as well. Halloween Kills premieres in theaters on Oct. 16, 2020, while Halloween Ends will arrive on Oct. 15, 2021. This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.