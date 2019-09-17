Jamie Lee Curtis has given us some idea of what to expect from Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Given the success of 2018's Halloween, Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures hatched an ambitious plan to shoot two more movies in the series, which will provide a definitive end to this version of the franchise. Now, we have a better idea of what these next two big screen encounters with Michael Myers will look like.

Laurie Strode herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, has been making the rounds promoting her latest movie Knives Out. During a recent interview, she explained how director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride are approaching the next two stories. Halloween Kills will be an examination of how the events of Michael Myers' murders in 1978 affected everyone involved, whereas Halloween Ends will be a cultural examination of violence. Here's what Curtis had to say about it.

"What I love that David and Danny and company did is they connected the dots for forty years, now they're going back to really unpack the first movie, bringing back all those characters whose lives were affected by what happened in 1978... And then the last movie is the sort of cultural phenomenon of violence, that's what the third movie ultimately is, a very powerful examination of violence. It comes at it from a slightly different way. You'll like it.... If you believe in me at all, I promise you what David Gordon Green has come up with as a way to complete this trilogy is sensational."

Several familiar faces, aside from Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, will be appearing in Halloween Kills. This includes Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, the kid Laurie was babysitting. Anthony Michael Hall will play Tommy Doyle, the other kid Laurie was watching in John Carpenter's original horror classic. Robert Longstreet will portray bully Lonnie Elam as well.

As for Halloween Ends, it's been promised that this will conclude this iteration of the series. Obviously, Jamie Lee Curtis can't say much about that, given that the first sequel won't arrive until next year. Speaking a bit further, the actress discussed why she was excited to return in last year's Halloween, and why it worked so well.

"I didn't go into it because I got to kick Michael's bottom. I was particularly drawn because it was a movie about trauma. We have horror movies that are horrific and we have these horrific events take place, but we leave the movie theater and then we complain that the dishwasher doesn't work. The trauma that occurs for these character for forty years, I felt was very important that David understood that and was really giving Laurie great honor to acknowledge that her experience of her life was very challenged. And then kick his ass. And then you realize that it, in fact, was all like a spider's web, but in order to go to the spider's web, you also had to see the fragile person. And I was grateful that that was the angel. I think that if from the opening section I was kicking butt, it wouldn't have had the emotional reaction that people actually had."

David Gordon Green is back to direct the next two sequels. Halloween Kills will shoot first for a scheduled release on October 16, 2020. Halloween Ends will shoot right after and will hit theaters a year later on October 15, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the sequels are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.