David Gordon Green has shared a terrifying new image from Halloween Kills. In addition, the director has teased some more information about the highly anticipated sequel. The movie, which hits theaters this October, takes place directly after the events of 2018's Halloween with Michael Myers surviving Laurie Strode's house fire trap. The killer's breathing was teased after the credits rolled, letting the world know that more installments in the Halloween franchise were on the way.

The new Halloween Kills image comes to us from Empire magazine. They describe the picture of Michael Myers as "a dangerous horrifying maniac leaving a white house," which might be the perfect description. Myers is seen leaving Laurie Strode's burning home after she trapped him down in the basement and safely escaped with her family. It is evident now, maybe more so than ever, that Michael Myers just cannot be killed. This is definitely not good news for Laurie Strode and her family.

In a new interview, David Gordon Green teased what horror fans can expect with Halloween Kills. As it turns out, the director, along with co-writers Scott Teems and Danny McBride, decided to touch on some current events this time around. "This film is about community fear, paranoia, misinformation and crowd panic," Green revealed. "This movie is a great popcorn genre movie and not really any kind of statement, but it's strange how things line up. It couldn't be a more interesting time to release a movie like this." Green did not go into further detail, but the intel he did share should be enough to get horror fans excited for the October release date.

Halloween Kills finds Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle reprising their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, respectively, with James Jude Courtney also portraying Myers. Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens and Charles Cyphers reprise their roles from the 2018 and 1978 movies. Weird Science star Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet are also appearing in the long-awaited sequel. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride previously revealed that they wanted to film the first two movies back to back, but they, along with Blumhouse, decided to wait and see the reaction of the 2018 movie first.

Halloween Kills is set to be released on October 15th, 2021, with a direct sequel, Halloween Ends, scheduled to be released on October 14th, 2022. The second installment was originally supposed to open in theaters last October, but the public health crisis put a stop to that, even though principal photography had wrapped in late 2019. It will be interesting to see if Halloween Kills is still able to open this fall. As of this writing, movie theaters across North America are still shut down, with no signs of reopening any time soon, which could see more delayed releases. You can check out the latest look at Halloween Kills above, thanks to Empire Magazine.