Laurie Strode is once again getting ready to square off with Michael Myers as Jamie Lee Curtis is back for more in Halloween Kills. The legendary horror icon is set to revisit her most memorable role once more following the success of 2018's Halloween. Given the success, Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures hatched plans for not one, but two more sequels, with the first of those sequels in production as we speak. Curtis has now reported for duty and has shared the first look at her return as Laurie from the set.

Taking to Twitter, Jamie Lee Curtis was all smiles as she shared a photo of her new Laurie Strode look from one of the trailers on set. So, unfortunately, we aren't glimpsing any of the actual sets being used for the sequel, but we do get to see how Laurie is holding up. As we can see from the photo, she's looking a little worse for the wear, with cuts on her face, dirt all over her arms and bruises aplenty. Yet, Curtis looks happy as ever to be there, which is surely nice for horror fans to see. Curtis shared the photo with the following caption.

"Never say die! First day back in the battle for my life!#HalloweenMovie #HalloweenKills"

Plot details are very thin at the moment for Halloween Kills. What we know is it will be bringing back some iconic characters from the history of the franchise, such as Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Tommy Doyle, this time portrayed by Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet as bully Lonnie Elam, just to name a few. Nick Castle, the original Michael Myers actor, is also back on board, with James Jude Courtney, who did the heavy lifting under the mask, set to return as well. Additionally, it was recently revealed that the sequel will be taking us back to Haddonfield Memorial Hospital, which was a major location in 1981's Halloween II.

David Gordon Green, who directed 2018's Halloween, is back in the director's chair for Halloween Kills and the planned sequel, Halloween Ends. Green co-wrote the screenplays alongside Danny McBride, who also worked on the previous installment, as well as Scott Teems, who is a newcomer to the franchise. John Carpenter, who directed the original, will serve as an executive producer in addition to providing the score for the movie's soundtrack, just as he did last time around.

Blumhouse and Universal seemed determined to keep the core creative team in place. Considering that Halloween grossed $255 million worldwide and earned strong reviews, that's not remotely surprising. Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters on October 16, 2020, with Halloween Ends set to follow a year later on October 15, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. Be sure to check out the new set photo from Jamie Lee Curtis' Twitter account for yourself.

First day back in the battle for my life!#HalloweenMovie#HalloweenKillspic.twitter.com/EicJ86Nq4m — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 8, 2019