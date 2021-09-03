Halloween Kills is set to premiere next week at the Venice International Film Festival, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to hype the movie. From announcing 4K UltraHD editions of the first five Halloween movies to releasing John Carpenter's original score, marketing is in full swing on Halloween Kills. With only a month left before the film releases worldwide on October 14, lead star Jamie Lee Curtis recently talked bout how the new Halloween trilogy is coincidentally inspired by social issues like the MeToo movement and the Capitol Hill Attack.

Jamie Lee Curtis will be receiving Venice Film Festival's Lifetime Achievement Award, and she sat down with Variety, where she reflected on her career and achievements while also talking about Halloween Kills' socially relevant themes. First, she discussed how the new 2018's Halloween originated and what made her return to the franchise. Here is what she said,

"This all began when Jason Blum wrote David Gordon Green a one-word email: 'Halloween?' And David and Danny McBride conceived a trilogy. We got to see in the 2018 movie that Laurie had become the personification of trauma. It married at the time when the MeToo Movement was at it's ascent. Here you have a movie about a woman traumatized for 40 years and she is now rising up. And it collided with what was happening globally."

2018's Halloween had surprisingly feminist themes considering how the strode women fought back against Michael Myers. Curtis couldn't help but compare the film's plot to the #MeToo movement and also how the trauma affected her character's life. Curtis then goes on to reveal that the upcoming Halloween Kills will deal with mob violence. She has in the past mentioned how the entire town of Haddonfield will rise up against Michael Myers, and John Carpenter himself has teased that the film will have the highest body count in the whole franchise. But this is the first time Jamie Lee Curtis has made some real-life comparisons.

"And what they've done with the second part of the trilogy was, 'What happens when the rest of the people in that town get angry?' We made the movie and the uprisings that started to happen where people were taking to the streets - it was all happening with what was to be the release of our movie. Which is about mob violence. So somehow they intuited in understanding that the next wave of trauma is rage. They wrote a movie about mob violence and five months later, the mobs started to gather. We were supposed to come out a year ago. And then Jan. 6 happened - this was supposed to be released in October of last year and now we're watching a mob descend on the U.S. capital. That's what the next movie is about: the town of Haddonfield, all of the people in the town who were also victims of Michael Myers. There's a group of people who are very angry at the authorities and are going to take the law into their own hands."

The Capitol hill attack probably isn't the best comparison to make when talking about a mob fighting back against injustice, but still, Curtis is entitled to her own opinion. Hopefully, Halloween Kill s is more than just socially relevant and delivers on the scares and the tension that made the 1978 original one of the best horror films ever. Movies that deal with real-life horrors have proven to be quite successful lately. For instance, Jordan Peele produced Candyman became the no. 1 movie at the box office recently. Perhaps Halloween Kills makers decided to take a page out of their book to devise the marketing plan. With Halloween Kills premiering next week, we will soon know if it lives up to the fans' expectations.

David Gordon Green returns to direct Halloween Kills from a screenplay he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Scott Teems. Jason Blum, Malek Akkad, and Bill Block are serving as producers, with John Carpenter, his son Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies handling the background score. Halloween Kills will release worldwide only in theaters on 14 October 2021. Read the full interview at Variety.