Julian from David Gordon Green's Halloween will face off with Michael Myers once again, as actor Jibrail Nantambu says the character will be back in the sequels. Those who've seen the 2018 movie will remember when Michael snuck into Julian's home, butchering the little boy's babysitter and her boyfriend. Because of his humorous dialogue, Julian's scenes are among the most entertaining of the movie. Fortunately for Julian, the boy survived, and it now appears we'll get to see him again in Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. "I will be in the next movies," Nantambu claims in a new interview with Halloween Daily News, also adamantly declaring that Julian "will not die."

Julian's return won't be the only child from Halloween lore to return for the sequels. It was recently reported Anthony Michael Hall was signed onto Halloween Kills to portray the adult version of Tommy Doyle, one of two children babysat by Laurie Strode in John Carpenter's original movie from 1978. This also opens the door for Lindsey Wallace from the original movie to come back as well, as it would seem strange to include one but not the other. It would be fun to see The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards reprise the role after 40 years, but because Hall is replacing original actor Brian Andrews as Tommy, Lindsey could possibly be recast as well.

Someone else who wants to return to the series is Halloween franchise star Danielle Harris. Fans of the movies will remember Harris as Laurie's daughter Jamie Lloyd from the fourth and fifth Halloween movies. Harris later appeared as the new Annie Brackett in Rob Zombie's remake and its sequel, but as with parts 4 and 5, these movies are unconnected to the new sequels from Blumhouse, meaning it's possible Harris could appear as a new character. The scream queen has been very vocal on Twitter about her desire to return to the series, but at this time, it appears Blumhouse still has yet to give her a call.

There are several other major players that will return for the upcoming Halloween sequels as well. David Gordon Green will be back in the director's chair with Danny McBride again assisting creatively. John Carpenter has also confirmed he will be scoring the sequels, as he had done with the 2018 movie with son Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Jamie Lee Curtis is also coming back to reprise Laurie Strode once more to conclude her four-decade feud with Michael Myers, who will also again be portrayed by James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle. Chances are, we'll be seeing several other familiar names soon be attached to the movies as well.

Both Halloween sequels have already been given their respective release dates, with Halloween Kills arriving on Oct. 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends following on Oct. 15, 2021. Nantambu appears confident Julian will definitely survive the sequels, but we'll see if the same can be said for Laurie and the other surviving Strodes. You can watch the complete interview with Nantambu below, courtesy of Halloween Daily News.