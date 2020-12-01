Introduced in 2018's Halloween, Judy Greer's Karen Strode spends most of the movie trying to distance herself from her doomsayer mother, Laurie, and generally acting like a typical slasher victim. Of course, this all changes in Halloween's final moments, when Karen finally puts her years of training to good use, wielding a rifle and downing Michael Myers with a critical shot in order to seemingly defeat him, Greer hopes that there will be a lot of the more capable, badass Karen in the upcoming sequel, Halloween Kills.

"I didn't even know she was such a badass, that was a reshoot. I was like, 'Uh, love this!'"

Putting aside the fact that this crowd-pleasing moment was a reshoot, Judy Greer clearly enjoyed this arc for the character as much as audience, and when asked if audiences will get to see more of this version of Karen when the sequel finally hits screens, the actress emphatically confirmed, "Yeah, of course!"

The reboot/sequel to the Halloween franchise, 2018's Halloween, was directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride. Bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis as the very first movie's protagonist, Laurie Strode, Halloween picks up with a post-traumatic Laurie as she prepares to face the masked serial killer Michael Myers in a final showdown on Halloween night. Escaping from captivity forty years after his first killing spree, Laurie must confront her worst fears and put an end to his reign of terror.

Nick Castle also returns to play the role Michael Myers once again alongside Curtis, with the supporting cast comprised of James Jude Courtney Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Virginia Gardner. Halloween successfully rejuvenated the franchise with this legacy sequel, with two more movies quickly greenlit, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, with the aim to bring an end to the long-running horror series.

Jamie Lee Curtis recently discussed the general plot of Halloween Kills, saying that the movie will be relevant to the modern world, and even address certain ongoing issues, with the actress even calling it a masterpiece.

"What we were seeing around the country of the power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that's what the movie is," she revealed. "The movie is about a mob. And so it's very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community. And we're seeing it everywhere with the Black Lives Matter movement. We're seeing it in action and 'Halloween Kills' weirdly enough, dovetailed onto that, proceeded it, it was written before that occurred, but then of course, so when you see it, it's a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group, it's really, really, really intense. It's a masterpiece."

Halloween Kills was originally due to hit theaters this past October but was sadly delayed due to the ongoing global situation. Halloween Kills is now scheduled to be released on October 15, 2021 with Halloween Ends set to follow on a year later, on October 14, 2022. This comes to us from Too Fab.