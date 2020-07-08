Michael Myers just might have his bloodiest outing yet in his next sequel, as John Carpenter is teasing a huge kill count in Halloween Kills. Scheduled to premiere in theaters this fall, the second movie in the series from director David Gordon Green directly follows the 2018 reboot released by Universal and Blumhouse. As he always does, Michael has apparently escaped from his presumed death at the end of 2018's Halloween, resuming his murder spree in Haddonfield and becoming even deadlier than before.

Speaking about Halloween Kills in a recent interview, John Carpenter divulged these interesting details about the upcoming sequel:

"The cut is done. They'll mix it in New York in the next week or so. Then it will be in the can. My work is all done. The movie is something else. It's fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It's huge. I've never seen anything like this: the kill count!"

When Carpenter debuted the Michael Myers character in the first Halloween in 1978, he had taken a very different approach compared to most other slasher movies of its era. The body count was relatively low, with Carpenter building suspense with Michael slowly stalking each of his targets as opposed to relentlessly butchering one poor sap after another. Even with less bodies, the original Halloween remains one of the scariest movies of all time in the eyes of many horror fans.

Clearly, Michael has gotten much more violent in the decades since. In the 2018 reboot from Blumhouse, Michael murdered 16 people, now obviously far less picky when it comes to choosing his victims. Because Michael even killed a young boy in the last movie, it's apparent that the character has become much more brutal as well. The way Carpenter hypes the body count for Halloween Kills suggests the next sequel is going to be even more bloody, perhaps providing an explanation as to why Green's second Halloween movie was given its peculiar title.

Unfortunately, the high body count also means that the number of survivors could be very low. That might mean bad news for some of the fan favorite characters from the franchise that are returning for Halloween Kills. Of course, that includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak, reprising their roles as the surviving women of the Strode family. Also confirmed to appear in the sequel are original Halloween stars Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Charles Cyphers as Sheriff Leigh Brackett, and Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers. Anthony Michael Hall will also be playing an adult version of Tommy Doyle.

As with the 2018 movie, John Carpenter also returned to work on the score with son Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Fans of Carpenter's music can also check out two new songs just released by the legendary filmmaker and composer. Meanwhile, Halloween Kills will be released in theaters on Oct. 15, 2021. Best of luck to all new and returning characters in the upcoming sequel. This news comes to us from IndieWire.