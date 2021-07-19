Kyle Richards got her start in Hollywood being terrorized by Michael Myers in John Carpenter's original 1978 Halloween. Later this year, she will reprise the role of Lindsey Wallace in the long-anticipated sequel to the 2018 reboot with Halloween Kills. She is turning her screams into smiles this summer though, as she shows off her pre-fall ready attitude in a blood red and snow white bikini, boating off the coast of Mexico for fellow member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's 40th birthday.

Before she was known for her antics on the reality show, she was known as Lindsey Wallace prey to Michael Myers in Halloween. On Halloween night in 1978, Lindsey is being babysat by Annie Brackett while her parents go to a Halloween party. Throughout the night, she sits and watches The Thing from Another World while Annie prepares to meet her boyfriend Paul. At first, she is going to take Lindsey with her to pick up Paul, but Lindsey wants to keep watching the movie. So Annie decides to drop her off with her friend Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) and then...I'm not giving it away! You'll have to watch.

The Halloween franchise has been going strong since 1978. Halloween Kills will be the 12th installment with Halloween Ends coming close on its heels. So to brush up for the upcoming film, you'll need to watch the first eleven films, read the novels and comic books, play the video game and also try not to tilt on the new Halloween pinball machine just released.

Kyle Richards will reprise her childhood role as Lindsey Wallace, which she originated in the 1978 horror classic Halloween. The upcoming horror film will see Kyle's returning character, Lindsey, once again finding herself pursued by the terrifying serial killer Michael Myers.

Kyle Richards took to her Instagram posing with cult classic queen Jamie Lee Curtis to announce her return with the caption, "It's true ???? I am beyond honored and thrilled to be a part of #halloweenkills And reprising my role of Lindsey Wallace. Thank you #davidgordongreen @[email protected] @curtisleejamie#Malekakkad @lone_wolf_mcbride I have always been so proud to have been a part of Halloween. Bringing Lindsey back is very exciting! #halloweenkills2020."

Halloween Kills will also see the return of Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle, who reprise their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, with James Jude Courtney also portraying Myers again in most of the action scenes, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, and Will Patton also reprise their roles from the previous film, with Anthony Michael Hall and Thomas Mann joining the cast.

The Universal Pictures official synopsis reads: "And the Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn't over yet. Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster."

The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight. See you in the theaters October 14, 2021.