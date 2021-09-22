Halloween Kills received its premiere at the Venice Film Festival recently, and along with the first reviews of the movie, director David Gordon Green and Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on a panel to discuss how the new vision for the Halloween franchise came to be, how the final part of the trilogy is ready to start production and how Curtis feels having played the character of Laurie Strode for over forty years. In 2018, Halloween grossed over $250 million worldwide and ensured that the trilogy envisioned by Green was given the greenliight.

Kicking off the panel, Green was asked about his reason for bringing the franchise back to life again, and said that as far as he was concerned, "the immediate goal in 2018 was to make something that if it didn't connect for any reason it would feel like its own contained movie... Upon the success, we were very thrilled to be able to activate the second chapter." That second chapter is Halloween Kills and comes with the already prepared Halloween Ends which he described as being, "our version of meditation and resolve." Curtis revealed that she read the script for the final chapter of the trilogy while flying out to Venice and she "did not sleep" the night after.

Curtis was full of praise for Green's direction with the franchise, and coming from someone who many, including original director John Carpenter, would consider as integral a part to the franchise as Michael Myers, then that means something. She told the panel, "The most exciting thing for being an actor in the same role for 43 years is that we all have changed, we're battered and bruised and we grow... Ultimately we're saying we are all human and you relate to Laurie because you are wounded too, and fighting back against the demons."

She continued, "I think that what David has done, particularly with the 2018 movie, was to explore something deeper. We're actors, so the deeper you want us to go, the deeper we will go, but also it was prescient what David and company figured out: We were on a verge of a wave of women understanding their own trauma and voicing it. The collision between the reality of life and the reality of Laurie's life... happened in a pretty profound way. We are seeing all around the world, collective community rage against the machine... The next movie amplifies that thought on an existential note to the nth degree. We're a divided world, in the U.S., we're are a divided country. Evil is seeming to win a bit, it doesn't mean it's going to happen always, but evil has won many times through history... What David has created in these three films will be very much a view into these times we live in."

The new version of Halloween has managed to capture the heart and soul of the John Carpenter original, and it looks like Halloween Kills is about to deliver another crippling blow when it goes on general release on October 14th. This news originated at Yahoo!