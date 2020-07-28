Following the 2018 hit reboot of the Halloween franchise, actress Jamie Lee Curtis will be reprising her role as series lead Laurie Strode in the sequel, Halloween Kills. But the upcoming slasher horror thriller will not have Laurie in the lead role, but rather as an advisor, as director David Gordon Green explained in an interview.

"She's a voice of both insight and reason that is trying to give a volatile community some sense of purpose in this film."

David Gordon Green went on to confirm that while Laurie will not be the main character, she remains the 'emotional core' of Halloween Kills. This will be a significant departure for a Halloween movie featuring the character of Laurie. Her twisted relationship with the serial killer Michael Myers has always been the bedrock upon which the entire franchise was built.

But while earlier Halloween movies focussed on Michael Myers wanting to kill Laurie Strode and eliminating anyone who gets in his way, and Laurie's own resolve to fight back, Halloween Kills will see Andi Matichak, who plays Laurie's granddaughter Allyson, become "Haddonfield's pitchfork-wielding ringleader".

"When we met [Allyson], she was a very relatable, lovely girl-next-door type of character. Allyson here, just hours later... she is, in some ways leading the charge, and is one of the more bloodthirsty of the group. Whereas Karen, who has dealt psychologically with her mother more intimately, is trying to resist the temptations."

So Halloween Kills will see Laurie pass down her role as Michael's arch-nemesis down to her granddaughter, while still being a 'Yoda-like' voice of experience, sharing her intimate knowledge of Michael's habits and motivations to help bring the monster down once and for all.

But while Laurie often found herself all alone in her fight against the psychotic killer in the past, Allyson will be surrounded by allies, as Green has stated in a past interview.

"Events in the film bring together a lot of characters who were in the 1978 film who we didn't see last time. They gather to try, once and for all, to take down Michael, to stop this madman."

So it won't just be Allyson, but the entire community of Haddonfield that rises up to deal with the slippery serial killer. This will be a sharp departure from one of the oldest slasher movie tropes: the presence of oblivious town members who refuse to believe the evidence that is staring them right in the face that a killer is on the loose and killing them off one by one.

Directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier, Halloween Kills stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak and Judy Greer. The film is set to hit theaters on Oct. 15, 2021. The movie is meant to be the second part of a trilogy, with the third part, tentatively named Halloween Ends aiming to close the chapter once and for all on the legend of Michael Myers.