The marketing is in full swing on the upcoming slasher film, Halloween Kills. A direct sequel to 2018's Halloween, which itself was a sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 Halloween, Halloween Kills is set to release this October. And as the release date is approaching, more and more details are being revealed. Recently, Ryan Freimann, who is a producer on Halloween Kills, shared a spooky behind-the-scenes image of Michael Myers. The iconic masked villain of the franchise can be seen wearing a black jumpsuit and holding a bloody knife.

Ryan Freimann uploaded the picture on his official Instagram handle with the caption, "@calebascioofficial asked for the full image, so here it is. This was shot October 10, 2019, at 1:08 a.m. in Wilmington, NC. @jamesjudecourtney representing." You can check out the image below.

Halloween Kills will pick up from where 2018's Halloween ended - with Michael Myers left for dead in Laurie's burning basement. The official trailer released last month revealed that the firemen unknowingly set Myers free from his death trap. Jamie Lee Curtis is returning as Laurie Strode along with James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers. Nick Castle, who portrayed Myers in the 1978 film, is also on board the film for a brief cameo. Judy Greer, Andy Matichak, Kyle Richards, and Nancy Stephens reprise their roles from the 2018 and 1978 Halloween films respectively. Anthony Michael Hall and Will Patton also star in the film. Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed that next year's Halloween Ends will be her last time playing Laurie Strode.

The filmmakers and the cast members have all confirmed that Halloween Kills will have the highest kill count of all the films in the franchise. It looks like Michael Myers, driven by revenge, is really out for blood this time around. Also, he won't be preying on unsuspecting people this time. Like the synopsis says, Laurie, along with her family, the town of Haddonfield, and past survivors of Michael Myer's killing spree, will all unite to take him down.

Although Halloween Ends will mark the end of the Laurie Strode and Michael Myers saga, Freimann has in the past teased that the franchise may continue after that.

David Gordon Green has directed Halloween Kills from a screenplay he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Scott Teems. Jason Blum, Malek Akkad, and Bill Block return as producers. John Carpenter, his son Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies have composed the background score. Halloween Kills release worldwide only in theaters on October 15th, 2021. The film will first premiere at Venice International Film Festival on September 8th. So, we will soon find out if Halloween Kills is as good as the makers have promised.