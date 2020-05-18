An iconic and important location is making a return in Halloween Kills. Director David Gordon Green has confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Halloween will be taking us back to the Myers house. The home of Michael Myers wasn't showcased in the most recent movie, which largely pushed the reset button on the series, but we are going back there sooner rather than later.

Over the weekend, David Gordon Green participated in an online watch party for Halloween, taking over the Blumhouse Productions Twitter account for the duration. Towards the end of the event, a fan asked if we will see the Myers house in Halloween Kills. Green simply responded with "yes." Producer Ryan Turek then chimed in to confirm Green's statement, saying the following.

"Yes, that was DGG confirming the Myers House will return in Halloween Kills."

The childhood home of Michael Myers is important to the franchise, not only because much of John Carpenter's original 1978 horror classic takes place there, but because it is the place where the slasher murdered his sister, Judith. The house has appeared in several entries in the series over the years, including Halloween II, The Revenge of Michael Myers, The Curse of Michael Myers, Resurrection and Rob Zombie's remake. But we have yet to see it in this newly-established timeline, which ignores every sequel, with the 2018 movie serving as a direct sequel to the original.

How the house will factor into the plot remains to be seen. Details are largely being kept under wraps for the time being. Though co-writer Scott Teems recently told us in an interview that the follow-up will be the "bigger, badder, meaner" version of its predecessor. David Gordon Green, once the watch party was over, also revealed that they are still working on the trailer, as well as a release strategy for the sequel, given what is going on in the industry right now.

"We're still working on the trailer for #HalloweenKills now. And strategizing our plan for release based on the realities of the world. Fingers crossed. I feel really good and want to share so much more. Hopefully soon. Thank you guys so much. This made my day!"

Halloween Kills wrapped filming before the shutdown, but with movie theaters not expected to open until July, and with uncertainty surrounding people's willingness to return to theaters, most major release dates are in flux. The sequel is currently dated for October 16. However, since Halloween (2018) grossed $255 million at the box office, the studio would likely rather wait if need be to cash in. Blumhouse is also set to make Halloween Ends, which is currently set to arrive on October 15, 2021. Again, that could change, given the current situation. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. You can check out the posts from the Blumhouse Twitter account for yourself.

