Ahead of the release of Halloween Kills in theaters this fall, a new look at Michael Myers has been unveiled. In the new image, which was shared by Empire Magazine, Michael appears to be ready to strike as he clutches a rather bloody kitchen knife. The damage to his mask from the fire can also be seen following his escape from Laurie Strode's burning basement. You can look at the photo below.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode, and Judy Greer and Andi Matichak are also back as Karen and Allyson. James Jude Courtney plays Michael Myers, reprising the role from the previous movie, with Nick Castle sharing the role in a limited capacity. A variety of returning Halloween stars are also in the sequel, like Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers, Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett, and Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam. Anthony Michael Hall plays Tommy Doyle, an adult version of the character previously played by Brian Andrews in the original and Paul Rudd in Halloween 6.

David Gordon Green is also back in the director's chair after helming the 2018 movie. Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems penned the script. Jason Blum, Malek Akkad, and Bill Block produced. Original director John Carpenter is back on board to provide the score alongside son Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.

"It's about the creation of fear," Green said of the sequel in an interview with Total Film. "It's one thing to be afraid of the boogeyman, to have someone who might be in the closet, under the bed, creeping around your house... But we wanted to explore next was confusion, misinformation, and paranoia. What happens when fear goes viral? You can't just stick your head under the covers any more."

The filmmaker added: "When we made the last one we wanted to find a way for someone who's never seen the original to get up to speed with the story, But this one gets right to the action. It's very aggressive. It's more efficient. We wanted it to be an explosive middle before things get streamlined and personal again."

This is in line with other promises from the filmmakers that Halloween Kills will be especially violent, even for Michael Myers. Screenwriter Scott Teems said the sequel is "like the first one on steroids," and a "bigger, badder, meaner version" of the first one. John Carpenter has also said that the upcoming sequel is the "ultimate slasher film." It's safe to presume the body count will be a bit higher this time around, so things probably won't turn out very well for most of the mob looking to take out Michael. Let's just hope Laurie manages to survive again.

Halloween Kills is set to be released on Oct. 15, 2021. The movie was originally set to be released last year, but its premiere was pushed back because of the pandemic. This also delayed the release of the next sequel, Halloween Ends, which is now set to bow on Oct. 14, 2022. The new look at Michael Myers comes to us via Empire Magazine.