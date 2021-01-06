We have a brand new image from Halloween Kills. Additionally, director David Gordon Green has revealed new details about the sequel, which will once again see Michael Myers returning to terrorize the town of Haddonfield. The filmmaker promises this second chapter in his trilogy will be an explosive return for the iconic slasher. Originally, the movie was supposed to arrive in October 2020. Unfortunately, it was delayed a full year as a result of movie theaters being closed. But Michael is coming back in 2021, and he is ready for action.

Exclusive: Director David Gordon Green talks to Total Film about #HalloweenKillshttps://t.co/bmTEvkPlQn — Total Film (@totalfilm) January 6, 2021

The image sees Michael Myers, who will be played by original actor Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney, standing atop a staircase, knife in hand, looking ready for said action. When last we saw the famed killer in 2018's Halloween, he had been left for dead in Laurie Strode's burning house. That didn't pan out, as we can see. One can only assume that nearly getting burned to death would really enrage Mr. Myers. David Gordon Green, speaking about the sequel, had this to say.

"It's about the creation of fear. It's one thing to be afraid of the Boogeyman, to have someone who might be in the closet, under the bed, creeping around your house... But we wanted to explore next was confusion, misinformation, and paranoia. What happens when fear goes viral? You can't just stick your head under the covers any more."

Given what we saw in the Halloween Kills trailer, the sequel seems to pick up mere moments after the previous movie ended. That means news of Michael Myers' latest killing spree would have spread through the town of Haddonfield. Things will undoubtedly get ugly as a result. Speaking further, David Gordon Green wasn't shy about alluding to just how bloody we can expect the fallout to be.

"When we made the last one we wanted to find a way for someone who's never seen the original to get up to speed with the story. But this one gets right to the action. It's very aggressive. It's more efficient. We wanted it to be an explosive middle before things get streamlined and personal again."

David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride planned two additional movies after the success of the 2018 entry, which was a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original classic. Halloween Ends will arrive in October 2022. Green has assured that the movie will conclude this iteration of the franchise. The future remains uncertain beyond that but we will be getting some sort of closure to the Myers saga come next year.

Scott Teems co-wrote the upcoming sequel with Green and McBride. In addition to Jamie Lee Curties returning once again as Laurie Strode, the cast includes Judy Greer as Karen Strode, and Andi Matichak as Allyson, Nancy Stephens as Nurse Marion Chambers, Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett, Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Jibrail Nantambu as Julian and Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam. Halloween Kills is currently set to hit theaters on October 15, 2021. This news comes to us via GamesRadar.