2018's Halloween brought new life to the iconic slasher franchise centered around the serial killer named Michael Myers. Now, the upcoming sequel, Halloween Kills, will show the aftermath of Laurie Strode's last encounter with Michael, in which Laurie, with the help of her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson, locked the killer in their house basement and burned it to the ground. According to Andi Matichak, who plays Allyson, Laurie's transgressions have made Michael very angry in Halloween Kills. Here's what she had to say in a new interview arriving to us from Bloody Disgusting.

"It is... a movie that I think fans will be very happy with. It's big, and it's bad, and it's mean. And we see Michael... I think Laurie, Allyson, and Karen pissed him off a little bit, by locking him in the basement, because his retaliation is next level."

It's never a good idea to piss a bad guy off, especially if that bad guy happens to be an immortal and remorseless serial killer with a personal vendetta against your family. Fortunately, Laurie will not be alone in facing down Michael's wrath this time around but will have the support of her entire town in taking down Michael, leading to an all-out war. According to Matichak, the epic nature of that war as shown in Halloween Kills deserves to be seen on the big screen.

"Ya know, of course, it's a bummer, you want the movie to come out. Fans were really excited, we're all excited to see the finished product. But at the end of the day, one of the beauties of horror movies is watching it with the horror community, and seeing it in a theater with the acoustics - and of course, you want to hear John Carpenter's score, in a theater. It's just different. And it carries a bigger punch. This movie in particular... it's so big, chaotic, vicious, and awesome."

"It deserves to be seen in a theater. And we weren't able to do that last year. And that's just the sad fact of it. And hopefully, we're able to do it this year. And if we're not, I'm sure it'll be released VOD or however they do it, but it'll be out this year for sure. If we have the potential of seeing the film together and all celebrating it properly and seeing it in the way it deserves to be seen, then it was the right move."

Considering the critical and commercial success that 2018's Halloween enjoyed, fans are eagerly looking forward to the carnage wrought by Michael Myers in Halloween Kills. After that, the trilogy will be rounded off with a final entry in the series, Halloween Ends, which promises to put a definite end to the legend of Michael Myers once and for all. At least until the studio decides to hit the reboot button again.

Directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier, Halloween Kills stars Curtis, Andi Matichak, and Judy Greer. The film arrives in theaters on October 15.